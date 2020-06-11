Kokomo's Safe Haven Baby Box goes live

Kokomo Fire Station No. 1, located at 215 W. Superior St., now has a Safe Haven Baby Box available for women in crisis.
Today, the Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated at the station with Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier, and officials from Safe Haven.
“Because so many in our community value life, it is such a privilege to partner with the local Knights of Columbus Council 656 and Hayes Brothers Construction to bring this wonderful resource to the City of Kokomo," said Moore. "I want to express my sincere thanks to Chief Chris Frazier and the men and women of the Kokomo Fire Department for their willingness to allow the Safe Haven Baby Box to be included as a part of their service to our community and to Ascension Health/St. Vincent Hospital for graciously agreeing to provide the necessary services an infant may need. If this joint initiative saves just one child, it will have been well worth the investment."
The Indiana Safe Haven Law allows a person to surrender a healthy newborn 30 days old or younger without fear of criminal prosecution. Eight babies have been placed in Safe Haven Baby Boxes with four of them surrendered in 2020 alone.
“We know the Safe Haven Baby Boxes program is working to end infant abandonment and save lives. Our organization has averaged one surrender a month in a baby box or with the assistance of our Safe Haven Baby Boxes National Crisis Hotline in 2020. Indiana has also not had a deceased infant from abandonment since we installed the first Safe Haven Baby Box in April 2016,” said Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes cost roughly $15,000 with installation and alarm systems to notify 9-1-1 immediately. The patented design of the Baby Box includes heating and cooling features and the outside door locks as soon as the baby is placed inside. The newborn is retrieved from the inside of the building within minutes of the alarm notification.
Parents considering a surrender are encouraged to call the Safe Haven Crisis Line (1-866-99Baby1) to speak with a licensed counselor. Nationwide, the organization has assisted 76 women and children through their program. Indiana is one of five states with updated Safe Haven laws to offer a completely anonymous option in an effort to eliminate infant abandonment.