Kokomo woman hopes new book will inspire children to read

A local golden retriever has been helping children to read for years through Paws to Read programs, but now she’s helping them read in another way.

Kokomo resident Cindie Hudson’s therapy dog, Harlee, is the star of Hudson's first children’s book, “Yellow Dog.” Hudson was inspired to write the book after seeing how much Harlee was encouraging local children to read by sitting with them and serving as support and motivation while they read. Now, Hudson hopes her book — and its warm cover with a big yellow dog — will lead children to pick it up and instill in them a passion for reading.

“The whole point is to increase reading with small children so that they grow to love reading, which will in turn hopefully turn out better students and get the ball rolling,” Hudson said. “I’m just hoping there’s enough kiddos that will pick it up and read it, and it’ll encourage them to pick up another, which will encourage them to pick up another.”

Hudson began her career as a dental assistant in Kokomo and, later in her career, began teaching dental assisting part-time at Ross Medical Education Center. Moving to part-time allowed her to pursue another passion: giving back to her community using therapy dogs.

In 2012, she adopted Harlee, a golden retriever with a lineage in therapy work, and in 2015, she added Seger, another golden retriever with the same parents as Harlee, to her family.

Hudson said the process of finding potential therapy dogs was eye-opening and more intensive than some people may realize. For instance, when puppies are between 28 and 31 days old, there’s a three-day window in which trainers can check the puppies’ temperaments to see if they would be fit for service work.

The dogs that pass the temperament check then begin getting desensitized at 6 weeks old to certain sounds, textures, and smells. Hudson took home her dogs around 9 weeks old, and they began training to become therapy dogs at 14 weeks. To become certified therapy dogs, they have to pass another test.

“It’s amazing to watch because your dogs have to not only be able to sit down, come when called, but you have to hand your dog over and be away from your dog for so many minutes without them reacting,” she said. “And here’s the fun part; the fun part is they will take food like turkey and hot dogs and ham and cheese and all kinds of food and place them periodically all over the floor. Your dog has to be able to walk all over those things without munching or trying to partake in any of that food.”

Hudson was proud that both of her dogs passed their tests to be certified therapy dogs on the first try, and then they have to be re-certified every year.

Now, Harlee and Seger have their own jobs. Harlee is the star of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Paws to Read program and the reading program at Western Primary School, while Seger is the star of Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health.

“Even though the dogs actually have the same parents but are from different litters, they definitely have different strengths like real people, like brothers and sisters,” she said.

Harlee is “as patient as the day is long” and is great at sitting with children while they read, she said, while Seger prefers the attention he gets on hospital visits.

In the time since Hudson and Harlee have been a part of the Paws to Read programs, Hudson has realized how many children struggle with reading. One situation was eye-opening for Hudson. Harlee had sat with a little girl who wasn’t a good reader, but the girl's mom noticed that her daughter was getting a little bit better at reading and was enjoying it, so she asked Hudson if Harlee could spend more time with her daughter. Hudson said of course, and they met for an entire summer.

By October of that school year, Hudson said the little girl was not only able to read an entire book, but she also jumped up a reading level in her grade.

“Dogs are good for the fact that they’re not judging. They’re not going to care if you mess up on a word or how good your reading skills are,” Hudson said. “It really improved her confidence and her reading level.”

Hudson learned that the average reading level in the United States was fifth-grade level and became even more passionate about literacy. She spoke to a teacher group at Ball State University about the benefits of having therapy dogs in the classroom and continued to work in the community with Harlee.

It was in 2019 when Hudson got another idea. She was on vacation at Sanibel Island, Fla., with her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and her dogs when she began noticing just how in tune her dogs were with their surroundings.

“We were down there, and Harlee and Seger, they’re golden retrievers; people are just attracted to them. They’re always smiling. They’re just a friendly dog. Everyone was attracted to them, and they’re both so into details. Both of my dogs would look into the sky like if there’s a plane. It’s pretty rare for dogs to look up into the sky, to be honest.’

“But they were literally taking it all in. Harlee was just very keen on, ‘Hey, there are coconuts in the tree.’ ‘Hey, there are kids building sandcastles over there.’ Or you could take a shell from the ocean and put it up to both of their ears, and you could see on their face 'there’s something in there we can hear.' They were just looking at coconuts and fish on the edge of the ocean water, and it was very touching for me to see how they were so in tune with what’s around them.”

That’s when Hudson got the idea to write about her dogs' adventures at Sanibel Island—and she wrote it right there on vacation.

Afterward, she hung onto the “Yellow Dog” story for about a year before she was encouraged to pursue publishing it. Last year, she went for it and had it published through Dorrance Publishing Company, and the book was released late last month.

She hopes it will become some kids’ favorite book and one of the reasons they get into reading.

“It was amazing to me that the literacy rate was fifth-grade level, and I thought if I could get kiddos to start reading, it would build their confidence and that they would enjoy reading and that it would kind of take off,” she said.

Now, the 32-page children’s book is on sale for $16 for a paperback or $11 for an eBook online on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, and Rose Dog Bookstore. Hudson plans to have a book signing next month at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library with, of course, Harlee by her side.