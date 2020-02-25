Kokomo woman attends Academy Awards

A Kokomo woman checked off an item on her bucket list earlier this month when she accompanied her son to the 92nd Academy Awards.
On Feb. 9, Janet Moore walked the red carpet and got a look at some of her favorite actors in the industry as she joined her son, Ben Cotner, a Hollywood producer, director, and Academy member at the prestigious event.
“It was really nice, and I think Ben knew it was a bucket-list thing for me. So when he had the ability to bring me … he did. He knew I wanted to go,” said Moore.
While Cotner has attended the Academy Awards for several years, in previous years he was up for nomination with a group of others, and Moore said bringing a plus-one was more difficult. While none of his projects were up for nominations this year, he was made an Academy member for the first time in the director/producer category, allowing him to vote.
Because there are so many Academy members, Moore said it’s still a big deal for anyone to get to go to the event.
“There are too many Academy members for them all to get to go. By the time they have seats for everybody that’s nominated and people in the crew and all the people that are filming, there’s not enough seats left for all the Academy members. So it all goes into a lottery,” Moore said. “It’s a big deal for anybody in that town to go.”
While in California, Moore got a taste of Hollywood glam. Knowing Moore doesn’t wear makeup or get her hair done, Cotner hired a “glam squad” to come to his house to get Moore ready for the event. Moore said she was amazed at how hard the makeup artists and hairstylists work that day. One stylist, she said, had nine people on her schedule to ready before the event. They come from all over, too, she said, including some who flew in from the east coast.
On the way to the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Moore was surprised by how much security there was. The checkpoints, she said, started way before they were close to the theater.
Once they were in, one of the actors she really wanted to see was actor Billy Porter from FX’s “Pose,” and she wasn’t disappointed. He was one of the first celebrities she saw.
“I love him. I just love his style, and I just really, really enjoyed seeing him. He was one of the first people I saw on the red carpet. Billy Porter was my most important person to see,” she said.
She also saw Brad Pitt who she said “looked so handsome” and Timothee Chalamet, a young actor who stars in “Call Me By Your Name.”
“He’s such a cutie, but he’s such a good actor. He will be around for a long time,” she said.
Another person she was glad to see was Jane Fonda who made the news for wearing the same dress from a decade ago.
“She wore it from about 10 years ago and said that she wasn’t buying more clothes,” Moore said. “And then she had gray hair, and I thought, ‘Well, good for you, Jane.’”
As for the Oscar winners, Moore wasn’t surprised that “Parasite” won an Oscar for achievement in directing or that actor Joaquin Phoenix took the Oscar for performance by an actor in a leading role for his work in “Joker.”
“Joker, honest to God, that was the darkest movie, but he deserved it. This actor hands down deserved it,” Moore said.
As for her son, Moore said she was “really proud” of him and is looking forward to big projects that he has in the works.
“He’s such a hard worker, such a hard worker,” she said.
Cotner’s career in film began more than a decade ago. After growing up in Kokomo – and working at his family’s store, Moore’s Home Healthcare, in the summers – he went on to attend Pitzer College in Los Angeles, Calif. After graduating, he worked as an executive for 10 years at Paramount Pictures and Open Road Films where he most recently oversaw acquisitions and production.
He’s worked on films such as “An Inconvenient Truth, “American Teen,” “Mad Hot Ballroom,” “A Haunted House,” “Side Effects,” “The Grey,” and “End of Watch.”
He’s also earned executive producer credits on work on episodes for documentary series such as “Making a Murderer,” “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” “Medal of Honor,” and “Rapture.”