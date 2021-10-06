Kokomo teachers hoping for raise

The Kokomo Teachers Association has been working on contract negotiations with the school corporation for the past seven to eight weeks, and now the contract just needs member ratification.

“We have a tentative agreement that we have to take before our members for ratification,” Shane Matlock, president of the Kokomo Teachers Association, said.

Matlock said the KTA met with the school corporation and the corporation’s lawyer and discussed salary and other issues teachers brought up in a KTA survey. He said salary is by far the biggest concern for members.

According to an article in the Indianapolis Star on March 2, the minimum annual salary for teachers in Kokomo schools for the 2019-2020 school year was $34,463. The average salary for that same year was $48,551, and the maximum salary was $71,706.

Once both sides agree that everything looks right, the contract will be given to KTA members shortly before ratification in the middle of October.

After the contract is ratified by KTA, it will need to be approved by the school board. After the contract is ratified and approved by the school board, it will become final.

He cannot talk about the details of the contract before KTA members read and ratify it, but Matlock did say he believes members will be pleased with it.

Matlock, who teaches kindergarten, also said school in general is beginning to feel more normal this year.

“I know some of our guidelines for our re-entry plan to come to school are a little bit different,” Matlock said. “That has made it a little bit easier to start to go back to normal on how to run our classrooms and have fun. Right now everything seems to be going pretty good.”

He said the changes have made things easier for both teachers and students.

“Before, we used to have to pod our kids where they just stayed with a certain group all day long. Now, we can go back to small groups and pair the kids up a little bit differently. Masks are strongly recommended, and if you’ve been vaccinated, I know some of the rules around quarantining are a little bit different. Those kinds of things have just helped ease getting back into school.”

Matlock said he still takes precautions and does his best to keep students safe. However, he is especially grateful his kids have more freedom to move around inside the classroom.

“Teaching kindergarten, it was a little rough to try to teach kids how to stay with their group,” Matlock said. “They couldn’t really move around. After we would use toys or anything like that, we’d clean everything and wipe it down before it got passed on to the next group.”

Last year was especially difficult for kids who had not been to preschool before entering kindergarten. Matlock said they were not used to the kind of structure necessary to enforce safety guidelines, and it took some kids a while to adjust.

“Masks were mandated last year,” Matlock said. “Just trying to work with kindergarteners on those kind of rules took a while to get down, but once we got there they were okay with it. Keeping them in their designated area with just the people they’re with and keeping those masks on, those were some tough times last year.”

Matlock is excited for his class to go on field trips again. The kindergarten classes were scheduled to go to an apple orchard this past Friday.

“We can get back to some of the normalcy of actually teaching,” Matlock said.