Kokomo Symphony presents ‘Pops in the Park’

The COVID-19 pandemic is proving that the City of Firsts has the talent to put on concerts when the national acts are getting canceled, and the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will show that this weekend.

Each year, the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra plays as the backup to national acts, like the Neil Diamond Experience and the Beatles tribute band, during the Kokomo Summer Concert Series. This year, the plan was to bring in a Boston Pops show, but the pandemic prevented that. So, the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will move from the background to the foreground as a sort of “Kokomo Pops” this Saturday.

“It’ll be a real pops-type concert. It will be things all ages will enjoy, and people will recognize. It’s a variety. Everyone should be able to recognize the music. It’s very upbeat, so hopefully the whole family will enjoy it,” said Anamarie Shrock, president of Kokomo Symphonic Society board.

The contemporary program will begin with “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa and end with a piece called “Best of the Beatles.” In between, music will include “American Salute,” “Colonel Bogey March,” a montage of “Harry Potter Symphonic Suite,” a Star Wars medley, a suite of “West Side Story,” and the most symphonic piece will be “Polovtsian Dances” by Russian composer Alexander Borodin.

The music from “Polovstian Dances” was used in the 1955 musical Kismet, and Shrock said it will be widely recognizable.

“The musical Kismet more or less took the symphony piece and put the music to it. It was a very popular musical during the ‘50s and ‘60s, one of those big Hollywood production pieces,” she said. “People my age will recognize the music, and they’ll say, ‘Oh, Kismet.’ No, it’s Borodin.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The younger crowd will enjoy the Harry Potter and Star Wars performances, and Shrock said all ages will appreciate the music from the Beatles.

Shrock said the orchestra members are looking forward to putting on the concert as many concerts have been canceled this summer.

“The orchestra is excited, and I know our director Jose (Valencia) is looking forward to having a place to play with an audience, even if it’s a small audience. It will be a good thing. They kind of miss that,” she said.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. in Foster Park on Saturday, Aug. 22. Shrock said attendees are encouraged to wear masks and social distance. Circles will be marked on the grass that families and groups can sit in to further encourage social distancing. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs as no seating will be provided.

Following “Pops in the Park,” the Kokomo Summer Concert Series will continue on Sept. 19 with Summer Solstice-Fest headlined by Free Fallin’ – A Tom Petty Tribute Band. The show will highlight Petty’s best-selling songs from “Damn the Torpedoes” through his latest hits. Next up will be Carver Center Summer Celebration on Sept. 26 that will feature Soul Pocket with special guests Rob Dixon Band and Justaband.

All concerts are subject to change. For the latest information, visit https://visitkokomo.org/kokomosummerseries/.