Kokomo Symphony brings Broadway classics to the stage

Kokomo Symphony Orchestra and Kokomo Civic Theater are partnering to bring Broadway to the local stage.
On Feb. 22, the nonprofits will present “Broadway Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein” that will feature “tried and true” oldies, accompanied by soloists and a chorus made up of up local singers. Jose Valencia, KSO’s artistic director, said he’s looking forward to the two organizations merging on stage.
“I’m excited for the energy that all the singers are bringing right now. There’s a lot of good work going on with them and these arrangements that come directly from Broadway,” said Valencia. “As I’m studying the score, I see how the composers put it all together, and I’m just impressed with the way they use the instrumentation with how challenging the music is and how the arc of this show is going to be very pleasing. It’s going to end up on such a great note.”
Selection will include music from “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “The King and I,” “South Pacific,” and “The Sound of Music.”
Valencia said most of the music will be recognizable by the audience. Several of the selections have been revived in the 1990s and 2000s.
“It’s not that they are old and dead. They’re things people have said, ‘Oh, this actually stands the test of time’ and are worth listening to and appreciating over and over again,” he said.
As for the chorus and soloist, auditions were held in January, and 33 chorus members were selected. Of those, eight will be featured as soloists as well.
While KSO has performed Broadway pieces before, Valencia said the show will harken back to a time when musicals were produced with a full orchestra in an orchestra pit on Broadway.
“What we did before was took compilations that were available to us, and we kind of made something happen and brought some people out. And then we played quite a few pieces alone and then brought in just a few singers,” he said. “This one has maybe two orchestra feature pieces. They’re just going to open each of the halves of the program. Everything else, like solos and duets and chorus, will be just like it would have bene on Broadway.”
Steve Hughes, executive director of KCT, said many of the soloists will be familiar faces as they’ve graced the KCT stage in the past.
One of those is Russ Hawkin, a KCT board member who was in KCT’s “Mama Mia” this past fall. He also has sung at various events around the area. Also on the bill are Liz Harper who’s been in a number of KCT shows, Andrew Suhre who’s played in the chorus of “Mama Mia” and in “Willy Wonka,” Laurie Yeung who performed with KCT around 20 years ago in “Sound of Music, and David Ross Summers who’s also returning to KCT after around 10 years.
New to KCT stage are Shelley O’Stapa, who will sing a duet with Hawkin; Gary Wallen, a music director of KCT who has performed vocal solos for Kokomo Park Band; and Darren Williams, who has sung with KSO before.
Hughes said he’s looking forward to so many singers getting the chance to perform on stage.
“We tried to give a lot of people a chance to do some solo work,” he said. “It was written maybe for four soloists, so we decided to split that up to give more people the opportunity.”
“Broadway Classics of Rodgers & Hammerstein” takes place Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at IU Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium. Tickets are $20 and available at kokomosymphony.net or by calling 765-236-0251. Students and children age K-12 are admitted free. Cost for college students is $5.