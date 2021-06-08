Kokomo Summer Concert Series kicks off Saturday

The Kokomo Summer Concert Series is kicking off Saturday in Foster Park with the 11-hour Carver Center Summer Celebration, headlined by the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

The festival, which is a fund raiser for the Carver Community Center, is returning all of the staples from past years, such as food trucks, a beer garden by The Coterie, and plenty of live music. Carver Community Center Executive Director Danta Rogers said he’s looking forward to a good festival after last year’s was dampened due to COVID-19.

“We’re looking forward to a great day,” Rogers said. “We’re glad people are eager to get back out and enjoy life and be somewhat comfortable getting around crowded areas. We would still like people to protect themselves as much as possible.”

Headlining the event is Dirty Dozen Brass Band, a group that’s known as the pioneer of the modern New Orleans brass band movement. The band has been featured guests in-studio and onstage with artists such as Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Modest Mouse, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Crowes, and more.

Roger Lewis, one of the founding members of the longstanding group, is looking forward to bringing Dirty Dozen’s unique sound to the Kokomo stage.

“We’ll have music for the mind, body, and soul. Whatever way you roll, we got it,” Lewis said. “We’ve got music for the intellectual people who want to sit down and try to analyze the notes the musicians are playing. We have people who want to shake their butts and have a good time, put a smile on their face, and we have something for your spirit. We’ve got everything. The Dirty Dozen is the world’s greatest party band. Everybody knows that. We gon’ make it do what it do.”

Last Thursday, Lewis had just wrapped up a rehearsal session with his bandmates. The group is working on new music to put out as the last studio album was released in 2012. The distinctive style of Dirty Dozen’s music, Lewis said, put the group on the map more than four decades ago.

The band was founded in 1977 and was credited for changing the style of New Orleans music.

“We started playing all different kinds of styles. With the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, you can play whatever your heart desires; nobody’s going to say no, you know? So that’s what made the difference between the Dirty Dozen and a whole lot of other bands. We came with a fresh approach to music.

“We incorporated the music with Charlie Parker, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and brought the music to the streets of New Orleans, and people loved it. New Orleans music used to be laid back. Now it’s not laid back. The music is a little more up-tempo, but we got credited with changing the history of New Orleans music,” he said.

The event kicks off at 12 p.m. with various craft vendors, food vendors, information booths, and a children’s activity area manned by Guardians of the Children. Food vendors include Carver’s Café with French fries and corn, Bailey’s Concessions, and The Coterie.

Rogers is hoping to raise $12,000 this year to benefit the Carver Community Center, doubling how much the event has raised in the last couple of years. The event, he said, is one of the largest fund raisers for the nonprofit. Already, he’s nearing his goal, thanks to generous sponsors.

Rogers still is looking for more food and drink vendors, along with craft vendors and nonprofits.

“We want more vendors to sign up. If you’ve got popsicles, I don’t care. If you want to sell a popsicle, bring it. We’ll get you a booth. If you want to sell T-shirts, bring it; we’ll get you a booth. If you want to sell jewelry, bring it; we’ll get you a booth. We just want various vendors down there to attract people,” he said.

The event is free and open to the public. To sign on as a vendor, call Carver Community Center at 765-457-9318.

The Kokomo Summer Concert Series lineup will continue as follows: Saturday, June 26, HOGfest featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox; July 1, 2, and 3, the Haynes Apperson Festival, Sister Hazel, Here Come the Mummies, and Three Dog Night; Saturday, July 10, Weberfest featuring JD McPherson and special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan; Saturday, July 24, Rhumfest featuring Kokomo-area artists; Saturday, Aug. 14, Fireman’s/Jeep Rally featuring Nashville’s Finest; Saturday, Aug. 21, My Sinatra with The Kokomo Symphony; and Saturday, Sept. 18, Summer’s End featuring Monsters of Yacht.