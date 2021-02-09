Laura Weaver

Laura Weaver of Kokomo was named to the Cedarville University Dean's List for fall 2020.

This recognition required Weaver to maintain a 3.5 minimum GPA while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours during fall semester 2020.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Grace & Gus Boruff

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Of the Cumberlands students named to the Dean's List for fall 2020, Grace Bourff and Gus Bourff of Kokomo have been named.

University of the Cumberlands is a private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Ken., Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.