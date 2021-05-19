Justin Pitzer and Grace Guerre of Kokomo achieved the spring 2021 Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 53 percent of Belmont's 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2021 Dean's List.
"Students achieving the Dean's List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors," said Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns. "They have invested deeply in their studies and in their future. We are happy to celebrate their success."