Kokomo Schools to provide free 'takeaway' meals

Kokomo School Corporation will be providing free “takeaway” meal packages for all Kokomo Schools students from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Central Middle School. Parents should enter the gym parking lots from Apperson Way.
During this drive-by distribution, Kokomo Schools employees will place packages of six meals in each family’s vehicle.
Because of new federal government documentation requirements, parents and/or guardians must identify the Kokomo School Corporation student(s) who will be receiving the meal packages.
A second winter break meal distribution will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, also at Central Middle School. Kokomo Schools will provide packages of eight meals for free to district families during this drive-by distribution.
The Kokomo School Corporation Food Services Department is working hard to provide meals to students during its three-week winter break. Kokomo Schools families are encouraged to utilize these free meal distributions on Dec. 22 and Jan. 5.