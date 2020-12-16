You have permission to edit this article.
Kokomo Schools to provide free 'takeaway' meals

FOOD — Bon Air Elementary School Assistant Principal Lyndsi Smith takes information from Cheyenne Denudt, who was picking up takeaway meals for her children this past March at the start of the pandemic.

Kokomo School Corporation will be providing free “takeaway” meal packages for all Kokomo Schools students from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Central Middle School. Parents should enter the gym parking lots from Apperson Way.

During this drive-by distribution, Kokomo Schools employees will place packages of six meals in each family’s vehicle.

Because of new federal government documentation requirements, parents and/or guardians must identify the Kokomo School Corporation student(s) who will be receiving the meal packages.

A second winter break meal distribution will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, also at Central Middle School. Kokomo Schools will provide packages of eight meals for free to district families during this drive-by distribution.

The Kokomo School Corporation Food Services Department is working hard to provide meals to students during its three-week winter break. Kokomo Schools families are encouraged to utilize these free meal distributions on Dec. 22 and Jan. 5.

