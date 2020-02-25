The official kickoff for the 2020-2021 Kokomo School Corporation early enrollment is the Elementary (K-5) Education Fair & Early Childhood Roundup Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Gym (at the intersection of Apperson Way and Superior Street) in downtown Kokomo.
Important information will be shared for students in Grades K through 5, as well as 3-, 4- and 5-year-old preschool students. Families will have the opportunity to explore PreK through grade 5 program options, engage in hands-on activities, complete Choice Applications for preschool and magnet programs, and learn about available community resources.
In addition to displays by the seven elementary schools and Head Start preschool, Kokomo Schools' community partners will be present to assist families. These community partners include: Bona Vista, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, On My Way PreK, the Kokomo Public Schools Education Foundation, Coyote Kids, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, the Kokomo Parks Department, the Family Services Association, the Very Early Childhood Education Center, Ivy Tech Community College of Kokomo, the Literacy Coalition, United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, Community Howard Regional Health, St. Vincent Kokomo, the Carver Center, and Replay Physical Therapy.
Preschool opportunities for Kokomo area students are available at Head Start (Darrough Chapel Early Learning Center), as well as at school-based sites at six elementary locations – Boulevard STEM (Outdoor); Elwood Haynes STEM; Lafayette Park International; Sycamore International; Pettit Park Technology Academy; and Bon Air Technology Academy.
Kokomo Schools includes seven elementary (K-5) schools and three middle (6-8) schools, as each school offers unique opportunities.
At the elementary level, the following programs – Technology Academy, International Baccalaureate (IB), STEM, KEY (Gifted & Talented), and Integrated Arts – are available, while our middle schools offer Technology Academy, International, KEY, STEM, and Integrated Arts. Career Schools (for 8th graders) are offered at both Bon Air and Maple Crest.
Parents are reminded that if they are interested in applying for one of the Kokomo Schools Magnet School programs – International Baccalaureate, Integrated Arts, KEY, and one of the 8th-grade Career schools – students must enroll by March 20th to be eligible for early acceptance.
If parents wish for their child/children to be considered for enrollment in a magnet program (IB, Integrated Arts, KEY High Ability), or to enroll their child/children in a different neighborhood program, they are asked to complete a 2020-2021 Parent Choice (K-8) application online. This form may be found at KokomoSchools.com under District Announcements. No application is necessary for students who are staying in their current program.
Parents who wish for their 3- or 4-year-old child/children to attend a Kokomo Schools Preschool program or Head Start Preschool are asked to complete a 2020-2021 Preschool application online. This form may be found at KokomoSchools.com under District Announcements.
The best place to ask questions about all of Kokomo School Corporation’s opportunities is at the Kokomo Schools Elementary (K-5) Education Fair & Early Childhood Roundup on Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Kokomo Schools wants to help parents find the educational program that best fits each of their student’s learning styles.