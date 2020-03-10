Kokomo Schools makes breakfast more convenient

For the third year, breakfast has been free to all students in kindergarten through eighth grade at Kokomo Schools, but the vast majority of students wasn't taking advantage of it.
In an effort to get students to eat “the most important meal of the day,” the corporation overhauled the way breakfast was served. Out went the meals on trays in the cafeteria, and in came a brand-new Grab ‘N Go breakfast program in the hallways. The new program, which is being piloted at Bon Air Middle School, already is proving to be a success.
“Studies show that when the Grab ‘N Go model is utilized, more students eat breakfast. Many students … either are not hungry early in the morning or prefer to socialize with friends when breakfast is served. This new method will allow us to serve breakfast more quickly, to a greater number of students, and in a location close to where students naturally gather,” said Kokomo Schools Food Services Director Elaine Brovont.
The Grab ‘N Go Breakfast program is supported by an $80,000 Universal Breakfast in the Classroom grant from the General Mills Foundation and the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), which allowed Kokomo Schools, in part, to purchase mobile carts and POS systems for its schools to provide breakfast outside of the cafeteria.
Prior to the new model, approximately 26 percent of students district-wide were eating the free breakfast. That amount is up to 36 percent now. As the Grab ‘N Go program catches on and continues to roll out at each of the Kokomo’s elementary and middle schools, Brovont expects even more participation.
With the Grab 'N Go model, students can easily pick up breakfast that they can take to class with them, and the carts are stocked with items that have been selected by the students.
Before the implementation of the program, 20 students from each building taste-tested various breakfast items. Using this feedback, the food services staff developed the revamped menu. Grab ‘N Go menu items include breakfast sliders, mini waffle, dragon punch juice, rolled egg and cheese tacos, blueberry cups, pancake mini pups, wango mango juice, waffle chicken sandwich, applesauce, strawberry mini bagels, and more.
Last week was National School Breakfast Week, and trinkets – such as joke cards and bracelets – were handed out to the students who picked up breakfast items. Brovont said that increased participation as well.
In addition, Brovont said there is less waste. Prior to this program, students who ate the traditional breakfast in the cafeteria had to throw away what was left of their food when the bell rang. Now, students can take their food with them, whether they eat it in the classroom or still in the cafeteria while mingling with friends before class.
Amanda Landrum, principal of Bon Air Middle School, said she’s happy to see breakfast numbers increasing with the new Grab ‘N Go model.
“We’re always trying to promote the kids to eat breakfast simply because it gives them a great start to their day. We know they’re coming here hungry, and a lot of our kids, to be honest, are not necessarily food-secure at home, meaning they may not have had a good meal at home the evening before. So when they come here, we know we can give them a warm lunch, a warm breakfast, and at least know they have that food security here at school.
“But we definitely have noticed the more students we have that eat breakfast, they’re ready for the day. Their bellies are full. Their minds are activated and ready to go, and it just makes a difference,” Landrum said.
The program still is rolling out at other Kokomo schools, and Brovont hopes to have all of the programs running before the end of the school year. The grant for the program was from the General Mills Foundation and the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC).
“We are thrilled to help enable breakfast after the bell at these Kokomo School Corporation schools, as it means that thousands more Indiana children will begin each and every school day well-nourished and ready to learn,” General Mills Foundation Executive Director Nicola Dixon said.