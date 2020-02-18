Kokomo Schools hosts food fair to decide what to put on menu

Kokomo School Corp.’s new food services director is taking an innovative approach in determining what to put on next year’s lunch menu.
Late last month, teachers, staff, and students made their way through a “food fair” put on at the corporation’s food services office where nine vendors offered samples of nearly 20 different lunch items. Those sampling the foods filled out surveys to rate the foods that will help Elaine Brovont, food services director, decide how to spend USDA commodity dollars for the next school year and whether to purchase the different items that were up for sampling.
“I get these commodity dollars, and I have to determine how I want to use them,” Brovont said. “Well, we don’t know what’s a good product, what’s not a good product, what you want, whether kids would like it. So I didn’t want to do it blind.”
Brovont’s hope was that, with input from others, she’d be able to choose items that are more likely to be eaten and, thus, keep students satiated and reduce waste.
Two of the corporation’s culinary arts instructors, Kaly Griggs and Brandon Lewis, attended the food fair with two culinary arts students. Griggs was hopeful the fair would help land more healthy options on the menu that students still would enjoy.
“I think it would be beneficial for them to have more options, better, more appealing things for kids, definitely healthier options also. They already are kind of on the healthy kick, but this is good healthy. It’s healthy, but it still tastes good, and I think that’s important,” Griggs said.
Amy Cone, one of the culinary arts students, said she was excited to be able to advocate for good food on other students’ behalf.
“I love it. We can advocate for the kids that aren’t able to come. We can put in our input on what we think would be best for the lunches and our taste buds because, from an adult perspective to a kid’s perspective, our taste buds are different. So what [teachers] could like, we don’t like,” Cone said. “It’s good that we could be here to taste stuff.”
Some of the items that were sampled were mozzarella sticks from Highliner, calzones from S&F, turkey pot roast from Jennie O, three-cheese cavatappi from JTM, cherry blossom chicken from Asian Food Solutions, pulled chicken from Tyson, and breadsticks from Schwan.
One of the vendor representatives, Patty Davids with Acosta, said food service companies for the past decade have been working toward healthier options for schools.
“The generation has changed, and really we were tasked with changing the pallet of a generation with lower sodium, all whole grains, lower fat, all the things that are good for you to try to battle obesity and all those things and understanding that this is one of the only meals these kids get most of the day,” Davids said.
Her company, she said, has worked to “dress it up” because students “aren’t just eating at McDonald’s anymore.”
“They’re eating a Panera, and they understand different flavors and different foods. And we’re in the business of education, so let’s teach them how to eat properly,” she said.
Davids was offering samples of Japanese cherry blossom chicken, sriracha honey pulled pork, three-cheese capatavi, and barbeque pork mini sliders.
Another food vendor representative on hand, Lola Snauth with Simplot, said she enjoyed being a part of Kokomo’s food fair. While she attends food fairs often, she said they’re usually large shows for multiple corporations, and she liked the one-on-one interaction this fair allowed.
“This is great because it gives the people who actually work with the products the chance to talk, to try, and get to know the products a little more,” she said. “The larger distributor shows, there’s just so much to see, so much to taste. With these smaller ones, it’s a little better. They can ask direct questions, which I like.”
Thomasa Butler, assistant to the food services director, said she tasted several items that she hopes to see on next year’s menu.
“Almost everything I have had today I’ve just thought was outstanding. It was good quality. The flavors are good. They’ve got different sauces that make a totally different taste,” she said. “They have calzones, and it’s like so much more meat and cheese in it. And I think the kids will just go crazy over that.”
Next, Brovont will examine the surveys to determine which items were the best-liked and then see if they can be added to the menu based on cost and nutrition facts.