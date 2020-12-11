Kokomo Schools awarded more mini-grants to fund creative projects

After awarding 25 Rapid Response Grants to support classroom instruction during the pandemic, the Kokomo Public Schools Education Foundation awarded an additional $5,700 in teacher mini-grants to fund creative classroom projects.

More than 10 Kokomo School Corporation educators, representing five district schools, received grants during the fall mini-grant distribution cycle. The Education Foundation Board of Directors semi-annually (each semester) awards teacher enhancement mini-grants worth as much as $1,000 to Kokomo School Corporation teachers. In the past decade, the Foundation has written grant checks to Kokomo Schools teachers for more than $50,000. This fund is supported by donations.

The teachers who earned the fall 2020 mini-grants were awarded checks during American Education Week.

The purpose of the grants is to encourage innovation and creative teaching in the classroom. Following is a summary of the projects being funded by the Education Foundation.

Straw rockets

McKinley Alternative School history teacher Jerry Butler received a $300 mini-grant to implement a straw rockets project with his high school students.

Using straws, index cards, and modeling clay, Butler’s history students will build, and then launch, their own rockets. The McKinley students will learn the science involved in building rockets as their own rockets are evaluated on form and function.

The rocket project will coincide with lessons on the rockets designed during the Cold War. Students will learn to describe developing trends in science and technology and explain how those trends impacted the lives of Americans during the period: 1960-1980. These McKinley students also will learn to explain the causes and consequences of the Cold War and describe the role it played in ethnic or nationalistic conflicts in various parts of the world.

McKinley Principal Idowu Ikudabo praised the project, saying, “We like when our students are able to engage in valuable experiences that support the curriculum. Hands-on projects allow our students to become lifetime learners.”

A new exhibition

Lafayette Park International Elementary School fifth-grade teachers Kelsie Carey and Elizabeth Schuck received a $740 grant to purchase tools to move the fifth-grade International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program Exhibition to a virtual format.

Each year, fifth-grade students at International Baccalaureate schools across the world complete a cumulative project called an Exhibition. The purpose of this project is for students to use all the knowledge they gained through the IB program to create their own units of inquiry focused on a global issue.

In past years students have elected to study issues such as veteran homelessness, food waste, concussions, autism, the refugee crisis, improving self-image, disability awareness, texting and driving, preservation of historic landmarks, social media safety, animal testing, and more.

Once students select a unit of inquiry, they complete extensive research, write a research board, take action in the community, create an artistic expression piece, and produce a presentation.

“Before COVID-19, students would present their projects to a gym full of parents, students, and community members,” the teachers wrote in their application. “Due to the pandemic, this way of conducting the final projects is no longer the best option.”

The purpose of the mini-grant project, the teachers noted, was to provide Lafayette Park fifht graders with the tools necessary to complete the Exhibition project virtually. Students will utilize styluses and digital cameras to document the actions taken and to create their presentations. Instead of using a presentation board, students will create video presentations to showcase what they have learned.

“Though the project itself has not changed, the way students complete it will,” the grant application read.

Stemkats

Maple Crest Middle School teacher Sid Culp received a $500 grant to help his STEMKATS robotics team purchase parts for the upcoming tournament season.

The team typically spends 10 days each spring promoting its work and achievements to possible sponsors to generate funding for the next year’s competition.

“Due to school closures at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, the team was unable to raise the funding required to build this year’s robot, which has led us to look to grants as an additional avenue for financing this year’s season,” Culp wrote in his application.

The mini-grant will help the STEMKATS purchase parts such as motors and a linear motion kit. Through this project, Maple Crest students will continue learning how to design, engineer, build, and program a competition robot.

In time

Bon Air Middle School Band teacher Justin Ekstrom was awarded a $500 mini-grant to purchase tuners/metronomes for his classroom.

“In band, students learn how to play and read music together, but being in tune is a much larger challenge that requires special equipment (a tuner) to accomplish correctly,” Ekstrom wrote in his grant application.

Using the new tuners/metronomes, the middle school band students will be able to see their intonation on the display and learn how to make adjustments until any issues are corrected. The new equipment will help students meet the standards of playing alone/with others; evaluating music and music performances; and listening to, analyzing, and describing music.

Bon Air Principal Dr. Amanda Landrum said, “Mr. Ekstrom continues to raise the bar for the band program at Bon Air Middle School. The purchase of these tuners will assist us in continuing the stellar progress that has been made in our band program.”

Regulation station

A team of therapists at Maple Crest STEM Middle School received a $500 grant to implement a Regulation Station at the school.

“The purpose of this project is to create a self-regulation/sensory space that utilizes a variety of multi-sensory activities and strategies to assist students at Maple Crest in achieving their maximum level of independence and functional performance within the school setting,” the application stated.

Therapists Ashlee Finicle, Amy Langhorne, and Anne Moore plan to design a space with several student-centered areas such as a calming area, an alerting area, and a focusing area.

The grant will be used to purchase supplies for the Regulation Station, such as a starry ceiling projector, kinetic sand, sensory path games, inflatable beach balls, a teepee tent, string lights, exercise balls, yoga cards, bean bags, sensory fidget toys, exercise posters, a mini trampoline, circle time activities, and more.

The therapists hope that when students leave the Regulation Station, they are ready to learn and re-enter the classroom.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Maple Crest Principal Tom Hughes said, “Through changes in the building and construction projects, we have been able to free up a classroom for this sensory space. We have funded several items for this room, but we could use additional materials to meet the ever-evolving needs of our students. Our teachers and therapists have devoted an immense level of time and energy to preparing this space, and all are excited about the possibilities of this room and the benefits to our students.”

Breakfast Club of Star Gazers

Bon Air Middle School Science teachers James McConnell and Tamika Williams received a $1,000 grant to launch a Breakfast Club of Star Gazers.

“This school year we have a unique opportunity, as students are entering school and eating breakfast in their first period classrooms,” McConnell wrote in the application. “From the time students enter the school until the time first period begins, we have 25 minutes of free time. We would like to give this time an academic focus, and to introduce some fun and exciting activities (and new toys) for students to learn.”

The grant will be used to purchase four monoculars with night vision capabilities. Interested students will bring their breakfast to the science classroom, where the 25 minutes of free time will be utilized to view celestial bodies using the night vision monoculars and telescopes.

“Students will be able to see stars that never have been bright enough to experience with a normal telescope or a regular lens,” McConnell stated in the application. “This experience will reinforce that the universe is even bigger than they ever have been able to see.”

Each day, students will be tasked with diagramming models and noting and graphing locations of constellations and planets, as well as other space events that occur during the school year. Students also will write a news article summarizing what they learned during the Breakfast Club of Star Gazers.

Bon Air Principal Dr. Amanda Landrum said, “What an exciting project for our Bon Air Middle School students! We fully support this project and are excited for the possibility of hosting this innovative club.”

Unmasking Greek mythology

Central Middle International School English teachers Nicole McDorman, Brooke Treadway, and Kelly Mavrick were awarded a $700 mini-grant for a Greek mythology project.

At the end of the Greek mythology unit, students will demonstrate their understanding by creating their own Greek God/Goddess or monsters, by writing a narrative (myth) about this new God/Goddess or monster, and then by producing a Greek mask to visually represent the newly created character.

Grant funds will be utilized to purchase art supplies, such as papier-mâché masks, pipe cleaners, beads, pompom sets, glue, acrylic paint, paint brushes, paint tray palettes, construction paper, scissors, and feathers.

During this unit, students will learn about the role of masks in Greek theatre and will analyze the different characters in Greek mythology while reading Rick Riordain’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Central Middle International School Principal Holly Herrera praised the project, saying, “Receiving this grant will allow our students the opportunity to demonstrate their learning through a unique experience. The project is a great addition to our Greek mythology unit.”

Geometric bags

Kokomo High School Math teacher Alex Quyenvo was awarded a $700 mini-grant to develop a hands-on geometry project. Quyenvo’s students will create simple bags featuring geometric shapes, such as a square, kite, or rhombus.

Once the bags are completed, students will be tasked with finding the area of the polygons on their bags. The geometry students also will complete a probability activity to determine the likelihood that objects would land on the different shapes. Students will finish the project by writing a paper about the product they developed.

The grant money will be used to purchase fabric, needles, fabric pens, rulers, fabric tape/ measuring tape, scissors, thread, Velcro, clips, and glue for the project.

Kokomo High School Principal Angela Blessing said, “Mrs. Quyenvo develops many creative projects for her classroom, and this one is no exception.”

Expanding an outdoor classroom

Maple Crest STEM Middle School Science teacher JoAnn Stephens received a $200 mini-grant to expand her outdoor classroom, which will provide additional learning opportunities for her students.

The money from the grant will allow Stephens to purchase lights for a greenhouse, as well as the materials for a workbench. Eighth graders in Mrs. Stephens’s science class will build the workbench themselves, and then use it to build birdhouses, feeders, owl houses, and raised beds for the outdoor space. The greenhouse lights will allow students to grow plants to add to the outdoor classroom in the spring.

“I want my students to learn environmental science through hands-on projects,” Stephens wrote. “My students will learn how to design, plan, organize, and build the workbench. Students also will research specific needs of plants and birds in our area to determine which flowers and bushes to plant in our outdoor classroom.”

The wonders of water

Lafayette Park International Elementary School preschool teachers Cierra Wisher-Williams and Lindsay Scott-Shedron were awarded a $560 mini-grant from the Education Foundation for their Wonders of Water project.

“Preschoolers naturally are curious and intrigued by the wonders of water,” the teachers wrote in their grant application. “With the current realities of school, we are engaged in outdoor learning more than ever before. Since the start of the 2020-2021 school year, we have been working on expanding the activities in our school courtyard in order to provide high interest learning activities. This grant will allow us to add a water trough system.”

This system will allow students to create, explore, and experiment with water. Students will utilize critical thinking and problem-solving skills as they help water move through the trough. Weather permitting, preschoolers will use this trough system weekly during outdoor learning time. Teachers will have the opportunity to take students to the courtyard to explore and learn with ice, water, and snow.

The following academic foundations will be explored during the project: demonstrate interest and curiosity as a learner; demonstrate the ability to explore objects in the physical world; demonstrate awareness of the physical properties of objects; recognize the characteristics of the earth and the sky; recognize seasonal and weather-related changes; and demonstrate scientific curiosity.

Lafayette Park Principal Tammy Tickfer said, “This project is a much-needed addition to the preschool outdoor learning space. The water trough system will encourage creativity and exploration among our youngest students.”

How to donate

Community members who wish to make donations to the mini-grants fund may do so online at the following link: https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/CommunityFoundationofHoward/OnlineDonation.html

NOTE: In the fund box, please select CF Howard. Then in the comments section, please indicate Kokomo Public Schools Education Foundation – Mini-Grants.

Donations also may be mailed to 1500 S. Washington St., Kokomo, IN 46902 (Attn. Debbie Vawter). Checks should be made payable to the Kokomo Public Schools Education Foundation. Please include a note stating you would like your donation directed to the Mini-Grants Fund.