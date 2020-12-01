Kokomo Schools adds renewable energy sources

Kokomo School Corporation is one step closer to reducing its carbon footprint and energy costs with the installation of solar fields at two of its schools.

At Maple Crest STEM Middle School, 1,836 400-watt bi-facial panels have been installed, with another 810 at Wallace Elementary School for Integrated Arts. The project is expected to produce an annual energy cost savings of more than $125,000 for a 20-year gross savings of more than $4 million.

“Kokomo School Corporation officials have spent more than a decade working diligently to identify energy efficiencies and implementing a wide variety of energy conservation best practices,” Robert McIntire, assistant director of operations, said. “The goal continues to be to provide appropriate educational facilities while decreasing the corporation’s carbon footprint and minimizing funds required for utility expenses.”

Johnson Melloh Solutions, which also was responsible for the solar field at the Indianapolis International Airport, provided research for solar production at each Kokomo location and determined the best choice of equipment to meet the needs of the sites. The school corporation worked with the company for both design and construction. Both sites were expected to be producing by Dec. 1.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Each array is designed to offset 100 percent of the annual electricity use of each school, McIntire said. The installation at Maple Crest is a 734-kilowatt array, and the installation at Wallace is a 300-kilowatt array.

“The energy production from the solar arrays are expected to help reduce over 800 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year,” McIntire said. “Kokomo School Corporation has a Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract, which ensures that the cost of the solar arrays will be offset by energy savings within a maximum of 20 years.”

These solar projects have environmental and financial benefits and will provide our students with a positive example and educational opportunities.

Kokomo Schools teachers will be able to utilize sample solar panels and mobile learning labs to bring solar energy units into their classes to expand student understanding of alternative energy sources. New materials and access to solar production data from Wallace and Maple Crest will become a part of activities for these Kokomo School Corporation students.