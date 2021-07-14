Kokomo’s Penn Station to boast company’s newest redesign

Penn Station East Coast Subs opens in Kokomo on Monday, and it will be one of the first restaurants in the chain to adopt the company’s latest redesign.

Owner Rob Chinsky, who owns the other 17 Penn Station restaurants in the Indianapolis area, said he not only was excited to finally open the sub shop in Kokomo but also for it to be the only one of his restaurants to boast the newest look.

“I’m excited to put one here. We’ve been talking about it for years and finally able to pull the trigger and do it,” Chinsky said, adding that he’s gotten a lot of requests for a Penn Station in Kokomo over the years.

The store also will be a first for him as it features the company’s latest design, the PS 2020, which includes a new aesthetic and certain menu changes and additions. While all Penn Stations now have adopted the new menu, which includes cold sandwiches, not all of the restaurants have been remodeled to the new design.

For Chinsky, it’ll be his first store with the new look.

“It’s the newest of our stores as far as the look. This will be the first store like this, just a beautiful store. It’s the newest phase of what Penn Station has done, so it’s the first of its kind for us. We don’t have any in Indianapolis that look like this.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The updated design offers customers an unobstructed view of employees making sandwiches, a more prominently displayed deli case, a separate line for cold items, and a divider between the dining area and the order line.

Now, customers also will order and pay at the first station, and pickup orders will be ready at another station to help prevent customers from being congested in one area.

In addition, the store will be the second of Chinsky’s to have a pickup window. Customers who order ahead or online will be able to walk up to the window without ever entering the store to receive their order. There also will be outdoor seating.

This Saturday, first responders are invited to Penn Station to eat for free for a trial run for staff before the restaurant opens to the general public on Monday. Chinsky’s general manager for the store is Kokomo resident Matt Landis, and the owner said he’s been proud of Landis’ hard work and the team he’s put together.

Chinsky said he’s excited to finally bring the sub shop to the City of Firsts.

“I just think it’s a great community. I think it’s a great area that has been in need of a Penn Station,” he said.

Penn Station East Coast Subs is located at 1832 East Markland Ave. Hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.