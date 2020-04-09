Kokomo resident receives a coveted Orr Fellowship

Mariah Roberts, a senior marketing student at Ball State University from Kokomo, has received a prestigious Orr Fellowship, awarded to only 6 percent of people who apply.

The Orr Fellowship provides outstanding seniors with a paid, two-year post-graduate experience at an Indianapolis company. While there, they are immersed in career coaching, skill-building, professional development, and opportunities for civic engagement.

"Ball State provided excellent professors and events that prepared, pushed, and encouraged me to do my best in everything I did – academically and professionally – and I am so grateful for that,” said Roberts.

In June, Roberts will join Covideo, a video email software company that allows other businesses to record, personalize, and send video emails rather than plain text, and begin a rotational program within its marketing, development, and sales departments.

Robert’s interest in marketing began while she was a student at Northwestern High School, but she credits her social media marketing class with Eric Harvey, director of the Center for Advancement of Digital Marketing and Analytics (CADMA), for helping her find her passion and purpose. He was also the one who suggested she apply for the Orr Fellowship.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Mariah is definitely a good student and has delivered a really good product in all of her assignments,” said Harvey. “She has the intellectual curiosity, courage, determination, and dedication to shape the future.”

Roberts’ drive is apparent. She had summer internships the past two years, opportunities she discovered from attending Ball State’s Career Fairs, and has held an on-campus job all four years of college. She is also a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, an international business honor society. She did all this while maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

“I really felt like a Cardinal even before I became a student,” she said. “Both of my older siblings graduated from Ball State, so I was comfortable here from the beginning. Once here, the friends I made, the different clubs, organizations and programs just reinforced my sense of belonging.”

In March, Ball State University took aggressive measures to mitigate the COVID-19 threat, including replacing in-person classes with remote learning, and that has been an adjustment for Roberts. With the new format, she’s had to reorganize and learn some new techniques but is adapting well. Students do still have access to all of their professors, tutors, counselors, and academic advisors.

“I loved how Ball State is big enough that I could always meet new people but also small enough to build and maintain lasting relationships and connections,” she said.