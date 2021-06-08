Kokomo Quads turn 40: Hardie family reflects on life with quadruplets ahead of their 40th birthday on June 9

Nancy and Kevin Hardie had a relatively low-key life before June 9, 1981, when Nancy gave birth to quadruplets, adding two boys and two girls to their family that, until then, consisted of a 2-year-old girl.

Now, the quadruplets are celebrating their 40th birthday, and Nancy and Kevin said it’s been a blessing to watch their children grow up, celebrate milestones together, and share a unique bond now as adults with children of their own.

“It was a lot of work, but I think that it took both of us and some other people to help us,” said Kevin. “It was both of us working together to raise them, so I wouldn’t trade that for anything and watching them grow up and see them have their own children. Now we have 13 grandchildren, so that’s a pretty neat thing to see. It was a lot of work, but we survived it.”

Growing family

The Hardies were raising a 2-year-old girl, Sarah, when they began looking to grow their family. Nancy underwent fertility treatment for one month when she found out — after three negative pregnancy tests — that she was pregnant. Doctors told her it was triplets.

Nancy called Kevin, who was working in real estate, immediately to tell him the news and that he needed to come home from work. They both were shocked, and Kevin said the news “was hard to get your head around.”

During the pregnancy, the Hardies built onto their home to add a bedroom and family room to better accommodate three more children. And on June 9, 1981, the babies arrived two months early. Nancy delivered the children at St. Vincent in Indianapolis due to the premature births and having multiples. With Nancy under a general anesthetic, it was Kevin who first found out it wasn’t triplets; it was quadruplets.

“No one, not even the doctors, knew there was a fourth one until delivery,” Kevin said. “They had set up the delivery room for three incubators, three neonatologists, three of everything. And then Katie appeared. She had been hidden.”

After seven more weeks in the hospital, the babies — Amy, Andy, Kyle, and Katie — were released all at once to go home, and Nancy said it was a fairly smooth transition. She’d formed a friendship with parents of triplets before giving birth and had gone to their house to watch how they handled caring for three babies.

Keeping them all on the same schedule, she said, was the best advice she received. When one baby woke up at night hungry, they all got fed. When one had a bath, they all had a bath.

And Sarah was there to help the whole time. According to Nancy, having four siblings join the family at once forced Sarah to grow up fast. Kyle was a big eater, and Sarah helped feed him.

“Kyle was a serious eater, and so I could put him in a little seat on the floor and give Sarah the bottle. He could hang on to it, and she could feed him at 2 years old,” Nancy said.

Sarah also was trained to answer the phone. With only a landline and no voicemail, the phone often would ring off the hook. Nancy was busy caring for the babies, so Sarah would answer the phone and say, “This is the Hardies. Mommy is busy. Call back later.”

A new normal

When the babies were 10 months old, Nancy went back to work as a nurse at then-St. Joseph Hospital, and Kevin continued working in real estate. Nancy worked evenings, while Kevin worked during the day, so the kids always had a parent around to care for them — and more. The family’s friends from church were known to volunteer to help out.

What made raising five children easier, Nancy said, was that the kids always had playmates.

“It was hard, but we knew no other way. This is what God gave us, and this was going to be our life,” Nancy said. “I will hear them say now, ‘Well, my kids want me to play with them all the time.’ And I look back, and I think, ‘Did we play with our kids?’ We didn’t have to. They had each other, so in that sense, it was easy. They all had playmates. It was chaotic at times, but it was sweet. And I love them, and I still love all five kids. God gave me good kids.”

That was when Nancy’s children humorously reminded her that it wasn’t always easy.

“Except for when you locked us out of the house,” Andy said.

“I locked me out,” Nancy said, laughing.

“She locked you in the house,” Kevin told Andy.

“When she couldn’t handle it anymore when we were really little toddlers, she would go outside,” Katie said.

Nancy explained.

“We had a picnic table and a great big picture window, and all their toys were in the family room. But they would just be so loud, and I worked evenings. A lot of times I didn’t get more than maybe four hours of sleep, and sometimes I would go outside and sit on the picnic table and pull it up to the window, see them play, and I would have some peace and quiet,” she said.

School

Until fourth grade at Northwestern School Corporation, the quadruplets were put in boy-girl pairs in two separate classrooms. Nancy said she and Kevin were advised to do that so the quads would develop their own personalities with their own friends and not cling to each other in class. But in third grade, Andy, who was paired with Amy, said she was bossy, and he wanted his own classroom the next year. From then out, they were in their own classrooms.

In school, Andy and Kyle were especially close. They played baseball, basketball, and football together.

“I would say Andy and I were probably our biggest competitors but also, realistically, a biggest fan, especially as we grew up,” said Kyle. “I rode Andy’s coattails a lot through little league and everything else, but I think really we probably brought out the best in each other from a competition perspective.”

Though the pair was sometimes too competitive and admittedly couldn’t finish a basketball game at home without fighting, Andy said having Kyle play sports alongside him throughout school was special. When Kyle tore his ACL during senior week of football, that was the first time they didn’t play together, and it was hard for Andy.

And while the quads had each other going into high school, it was Sarah who they credited for helping them with the transition. She was a senior when they were freshmen, and Kyle said her role couldn’t be overlooked.

“That was crucial, I think, for the four of us transitioning-wise, definitely should be recognized that we had a great opportunity to enter high school with our big sister kind of protecting us and having her friends care for us a bit,” Kyle said.

They were close in high school, too, and the five of them were in student council at the same time.

Sarah drove the quads to school every day, though she added that she might have charged them for the lift.

When the quads neared driving age, they took drivers ed together in pairs, Katie with Kyle and Andy with Amy. And on the same day, the four took, and passed, their driver’s test at the BMV. With Sarah going off to college, Katie and Amy inherited her car and shared it, while Andy and Kyle shared a blazer. It worked out well because the boys always were going to sports together, and Katie said anywhere she or Amy wanted to go, the other would want to go anyway.

The quads graduated from high school in 2000, and Andy and Katie went on to join Sarah, who was a senior, at Purdue University, once again having an older sister to show them the ropes. Sarah was the president of the sorority Katie joined. The other two quads, Kyle and Amy, went to Ball State University.

In 1988, Nancy and Kevin had purchased a real estate company, which later was renamed The Hardie Group, something that worked out well for their family and allowed them to put all five children through college.

Adulthood

All of the quads, and Sarah, went on to pursue very different careers. Sarah Randall is an attorney, Amy Cunningham is a speech pathologist, Andy Hardie is a realtor with The Hardie Group, Kyle Hardie is an architect, and Katie Rigsby is a veterinarian.

They now all are married and have two to three children of their own. While they each have their own families now, Andy at one time wasn’t certain he would.

Three of the quads got married the same year, leaving Andy, the only one not getting married, wondering if he was falling behind.

“For me, one of the toughest parts out of the quads, Katie, Amy, and Kyle all got married in the same year, and I wasn’t even dating anybody,” Andy said. “I remember grandpa had some words for me and said, ‘We can hurry up and get you married off.’ And just seeing all them get married, it made me pause and think, ‘Am I missing something here or what?’ Even though that year was a blessing, I was just thinking, ‘I’m the last one.’”

Andy, though, ended up getting married later and now has three children of his own. Having siblings for their children, the quads said, was important to them as they wanted to give their kids those special bonds and friendships they had growing up.

Kyle said having siblings not only gave him lifelong friendships but also helped build skills that he still uses today, from sharing and respect to accountability and teamwork.

“Looking back on it, it was so crucial to who we are now today with the teamwork. The teamwork I have with my colleagues at work, neighbors, really just trying to understand and have patience and knowing that each one of us is unique, whoever we encounter but, man, that we are all better as a team,” Kyle said. “I think that is directly from our childhood. Maybe we weren’t afforded the Nintendo or something else, but man, we had the opportunity to always have a partner.”

Sarah echoed that sentiment. While she might not have been able to have a new fur coat she wanted one year like her friend had, her mom reminded that she once told another friend who was showing Sarah her new flip-flops, “Well, I have Amy, Andy, Kyle, and Katie.”

Looking back on her childhood, Katie said she couldn’t have asked for better parents.

“We weren’t ever in trouble, and I think it speaks highly to my parents. They were very supportive of us and keeping us busy in sports and student council. They came to every sporting event, and when you have five kids doing something, they didn’t miss a beat. They were there always,” Katie said. “This is all because of my parents, literally.”

Now, with the quadruplets’ 40th birthday on June 9, the best present they could get is one they’ve always been given: each other.