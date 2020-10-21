Kokomo Pride exists because of the generosity of the Community. Without support from the Community, Kokomo Pride would not be able to do our vitally important work.
We have spent the last seven months organizing and creating a strong foundation on which we will continue to build. We created criteria for LGBTQ+ Friendly Businesses and Faith Organizations, of which we have 12 businesses and two faith organizations that have passed our criteria.
We have partnered with the Family Service Association to help them with their annual Angel Walk, hosted a drag queen car wash at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, and are in talks with the Jackrabbits about having a Pride Day at the stadium next season.
On the Oct. 26, we will host a focus group at Sun King designed to bring mental health counselors, clients, and Kokomo Pride into the same room so we can talk about the needs of the community with regard to mental health and talk about how the professionals can fill those needs. We are creating a program to help transgender individuals through the name change process and building our youth group to serve the youth Community.
We are also working on applying for non-profit status and we plan to have that application approved by the end of the year, but none of this would be possible without the compassion from the community and their support. Our Fall Fundraising Campaign is your way to contribute to Kokomo Pride and our mission.
There are numerous ways to support Kokomo Pride including, donating a wish list item, signing on as a monthly member, or a one-time gift.
We currently cannot offer tax deductions, but we do want to thank all our donors, no matter what level you are able to give. Every donor will get a care package in the mail based on a tier structure approved by our Board. Care package items include stickers, branded masks, other swag and more.
All this information and more can be found at kokomopride.lgbt/support.