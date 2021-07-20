Kokomo Pride lands brick-and-mortar headquarters

Kokomo’s LGBTQ+ nonprofit is planting root in the community after acquiring its first brick-and-mortar space to make its headquarters.

Moore’s Home Health and Medical Supply donated the building, located at 909 S. Courtland Ave., to Kokomo Pride for use through the end of 2021. If the space works out for the nonprofit, Sarah Cotner, owner of Moore’s Home Health and Medical Supply, said Kokomo Pride can use it as long as they’d like. Having a permanent location, Cotner said, is important for any organization — but especially important for Kokomo Pride.

“I think any organization, no matter what they represent, needs a permanent space so that they’re not having to borrow meeting rooms or get permission to use things. So it’s important for their board and their volunteers to have a place to store their equipment, their supplies, have a place to do activities out of.

“And for any organization, I think that’s important. But I think them in particular, they need a safe space. It’s not always safe for people who are out, especially in Indiana, and this gives them a safe space to come to meet people in their community and also have allies in businesses and have a legitimate space and place to work out of,” she said.

The new space has four offices, an employee breakroom, a reception area, and a lounge. The plan is to make the lounge into a usable space by filling it with a coffee bar and furniture to ultimately use it for the nonprofit’s social groups.

The building will allow Kokomo Pride to grow substantially, said Director Austin Mariasy.

“This is massive for us, and we’re super excited,” he said. “We’re going to be able to focus on the community by being in the community and getting out of our home offices and truly doing that work. Then we can welcome the community into our space.”

With that, he said Kokomo Pride plans to expand its event offerings and group meetings. All meetings currently are held at other locations around town, and the building will allow for a set schedule at the same location.

The long-term plan, Mariasy said, is to apply for grants to hire a four-person staff to run the center fulltime.

The director said that organizations like Kokomo Pride are key to promoting equality and inclusion in communities.

“Even though the laws are starting to tend to our side — we’re starting to get the protections we’re needing and demanding — there’s a lot of social issues we’re seeing with people in the community not necessarily breaking any laws but still thinking that we are less-than,” he said. “And one of my big mantras in life is to be the person you needed when you were 13 years old, and that’s what I’m trying to do with Kokomo Pride.”

Kokomo Pride currently puts on a social group for parents of LGBTQ+ youth, the transgender community, and a “50 and better” group. While the upcoming events are scheduled to take place at Sun King, Mariasy said to check the nonprofit's website, kokomopride.lgbt/events/ and Facebook page for updates on location changes to the new building soon.