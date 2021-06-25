Kokomo Parks to celebrate Park and Recreation Month with fifth 'Play on Kokomo' photo contest

The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and all the ways parks and recreation have the power to transform lives.
Residents can help celebrate again this year by taking part in the “Play on Kokomo” photo contest. Take a photo at Kokomo park, such as Highland Park, Kokomo Beach, Foster Park, or any of the local trails, showing how you “Play on Kokomo.”
Participants are asked to post photos to social media (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) with the hashtag #PlayOnKokomo2021. Submitted photos must have the hashtag in order to be considered and be posted during the month of July only.
The top 15 photos will be selected by the Kokomo Parks Department. The Kokomo Parks Board will then select three winners. The first-place winner will get two season passes to Kokomo Beach for the 2022 season along with 35 day passes. The second-place winner will get two season passes for the 2022 season to Kokomo Beach while the third-place winner will receive one season pass to Kokomo Beach for 2022.