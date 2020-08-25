Kokomo Park Bands presents 'Park Band Potpurri'

The Kokomo Park Band will present "Park Band Potpourri'' in a free concert on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. in Highland Park.

The performance will feature several small groups or ensembles composed of Kokomo Park Band members. These include a clarinet trio, a mallet percussion trio, and two brass quintets. To comply with current COVID-19 precautions, audience members will be asked to sit at least six feet apart unless they are from the same household. They also are advised to use face coverings as they enter and leave. Due to the unavailability of indoor facilities, there will be no alternate location in the event of rain.

The KPB Directors' Quintet is a brass group recently formed to provide music for several area high school graduation ceremonies this summer. Its members are all band directors from area schools who play in the Kokomo Park Band. Members include Jeremy Snyder (Northwestern) and Joel Matthews (Eastern) on trumpet; Lisa Wallyn (Plymouth) on French horn; Billy Cox (Hamilton Heights) on trombone; and John Pinson (Kokomo) on tuba. Jon Rodgers (Northwestern) will play drums.

The group also has provided entertainment at the recent Strawberry Festival and First Friday events in downtown Kokomo. They will perform "Disney on Parade," "Remember Me" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, "Blazing Saddles" (from the movie) by John Morrisand, and "God Bless America" by Irving Berlin.

The KPB Clarinet Trio consists of three dedicated members of the KPB clarinet section who serve as music teachers in the Indianapolis area. Katy Blocher is the woodwind instructor at Shortridge High School. Cherie James served as a band director at Wayne Township and is currently the clarinet instructor or Lawrence North. Briana Rhodes directs bands at Fall Creek Middle School in Lawrence Township. Their repertoire ranges from classical to jazz and pop. The ensemble will also provide pre-concert music as the audience arrives.

The KPB Percussion Trio will perform several works for three xylophones. Selections include "Galloping Comedians" by Dimitri Kabalevsky, "Black and White Rag" by George Botsford, "The Entertainer" by Scott Joplin, "Handling Handel" arranged by James L. Moore, and "Fluffy Ruffles" by George Green. The group is organized and led by David Robbins, percussion instructor at Anderson University. Other members are Jonathan Rodgers, assistant band director at Northwestern and Cara Pittinger, freelance musician and private instructor.

The Kokomo Park Brass includes Keith Whitford and Bruce Knepper on trumpet, Gail Lewis on French horn, John Huntoon on trombone and Melissa Williams on tuba. The program will conclude with a combined selection with the Directors' Quintet, the Kokomo Park Brass and KPB's principal tuba player Bill Rowe in, "Canzon Septimi Toni No. 2" by Giovanni Gabrielli In this piece, one quintet will echo the other in a musical style dating back to the Renaissance and the early 1600s. John Pinson, assistant principal and director of bands and music at Kokomo High School will conduct the piece.

The KPB has one additional concert, "Big Band, Broadway and Barbershop" scheduled for Sept. 5. In addition, KPB "Small Groups" are planning Curbside Concerts at various locations in the Kokomo Area.

Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, all events are subject to change. Current information can be found on the Kokomo Park Band Facebook page, the website www.kokomoparkband.org, or by calling 765-319-8554.