Live music will return to the Highland Park Stage on, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. with the Kokomo Park Band’s opening performance of its 119th season of its summer concert Series.

The program, entitled “Summer Sunshine” is sponsored by Caron and Jones Dental Care. The event will feature clarinetists Pooja Krishnan and Audrey Wang, winners of the 2020 and 2021 KPB High School Solo Competitions. The Retired Rum-Runners New Orleans-Style Jazz Band also will perform. The concert will be conducted by Jay Gephart, KPB’s artistic director and director of bands at Purdue University. The earlier start time of 7:30 is new this year and hopefully will prove more convenient for families and seniors. Audience and band members are encouraged to maintain reasonable distancing and to use face coverings in areas where crowding might occur.

In the event of inclement weather, 2021 concerts will be moved to the Northwestern School Auditorium (400 W. 350 N.). Information will be posted on the Kokomo Park Band Facebook site and available by calling 765-319-8554.

Other concerts include:

Wednesday, June 16, "Brass is Back" - (sponsored by Cone Palace) featuring Brass Band and percussion with soloist Glenn Welch on euphonium.

Wednesday, June 23, "Big Band Night" (sponsored by Primrose Retirement Community) with central Indiana's top jazz musicians conducted by Lissa May with vocalists Cherresa Lawson and Gary Wallyn.

Wednesday, June 30, "America, the Spirit Lives On" (sponsored by Bayliff, Harrigan, Cord, Maugans, & Cox P.C.) An evening of Patriotic Favorites with vocalists Cody Kopka and Cherresa Lawson

Wednesday, July 7, "Spotlight on Youth” (sponsored by Creative Financial Designs, Inc) with top area high school musicians joining the seasoned KPB players and featuring the Youth MultiCultural Rhythm Workshop Players (pre-show 6:45)

Wednesday, July 14, "Within Driving Distance" (sponsored by Community First Bank of Indiana) - a musical travelogue with vocalist Sally Duke and a bassoon duo of Jennifer Kirkman & Candi Granlund.

Wednesday, July 21, "Larry Kirkman: Musician, Teacher & Friend" (sponsored by Stout Funeral Home) - A tribute concert featuring past students of a KPB legend.

Wednesday, July 28, "Let's Swing: Big Bands & Broadway" (sponsored by McGavic Outdoor Power Equipment) featuring the Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus & Collegiate Solo Competition Winner Rachel Corwin, clarinet.

Sunday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. "The Music of John Williams" (sponsored by Encompass Credit Union) - music from Star Wars, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Olympic Fanfare, and more from Hollywood’s most celebrated composer.