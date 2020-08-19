The Kokomo Park Band will feature its "Street Fair Band" in a free concert on Wednesday, Aug. 19. at 8 p.m. in Highland Park.
For over 75 years, members of the Kokomo Park Band have provided music at the week-long Bluffton Free Street Fair. Playing for daily parades, carnival acts, and at various locations, the 16-piece group has played for thousands of fair-goers each year. This week's concert brings that festive excitement to the Highland Park stage.
The band will be directed by trombonist John Huntoon and percussionist Art Reiner. Huntoon served as wind ensemble director, jazz band director, and trombone instructor at Anderson University. Reiner leads the KPB percussion section, performs with numerous groups in central Indiana, plays frequent recording-studio sessions, and teaches at the University of Indianapolis.
The concert will highlight various activities and venues found at the Bluffton Street Fair including the Opening Parade, Kiddie Carnival, The Midway, Carnival Acts, and a concert at the Court House Plaza. Selections will include "Bluffton Indiana Street Fair March" written in 1946 by Kokomo trombonist Edward Snuggs, "Them Basses" by G. H. Hiffine, "Americans We" by Henry Filmore, and also "Teddy Bear’s Picnic," Theme from "Sponge Bob Square Pants," "Rocky & Bullwinkle," "Chuck Berry Medley," "Kentucky Sunrise," 'Everybody Needs Somebody" from the Blues Brothers, "Beer Barrel Polka," "Ruth Mettler Fish Stand March," "March of the Champions," "The Poet, Peasant and Light Cavalryman" by Fillmore, "Trombone Blues" by Indiana composer Fred Jewell, and Rossini's "William Tell Overture."
Additional KPB concerts are scheduled for Aug. 26 and Sept. 5. In addition, KPB "Small Groups" are planning Curbside Concerts at various locations in the Kokomo area.
To comply with current COVID-19 precautions, audience members will be asked to sit at least six feet apart unless they are from the same household. They also are advised to use face coverings as they enter and leave. Due to the unavailability of indoor facilities, there will be no alternate location in the event of rain. Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, all events are subject to change. Current information can be found on the Kokomo Park Band Facebook page, the website www.kokomoparkband.org, or by calling 765-319-8554.
Partial support is provided by the Kokomo Parks Department, Center Township, Community Foundation of Howard County, Albert Whitehill Clowes Foundation, Indiana Arts Commission, Tippecanoe Arts Federation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The majority of the band's funding depends on donations from individuals. Contributions may be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039 or may be made online at www.kokomoparkband.org.