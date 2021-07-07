On Wednesday, July 7, the Kokomo Park Band will expand to include 20 of the area’s top high school musicians performing alongside the seasoned professionals of the KPB.

The “Spotlight on Youth” concert begins at 7:30 in Highland Park and will be led by the KPB’s Artistic Director Jay Gephart, director of Bands at Purdue University. The free event, sponsored by Creative Financial Designs, will also feature the Youth Multicultural Rhythm Ensemble which will present a pre-concert demonstration at 6:45 p.m.

This program is part of the weekly KPB Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Kokomo Parks Department, the Allen Whitehill Clowes Foundation, the Center Township Trustee, and the Tippecanoe Arts Federation in cooperation with the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Excel Center of Kokomo is providing supervised activities for kids before the concert. Popcorn and drinks will be provided by the "Serving in Love Team” of Morning Star Church and volunteers from the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and the Howard County Genealogical Society will assist with program distribution. Curt Alexander will emcee the event.

Although every effort is made to perform outdoors, in the event of rain, the concert will move to the Northwestern School Auditorium. The decision to move inside is generally not made until after 4 p.m. with announcements posted on Facebook. There also will be a recorded announcement at 765-319-8554 if the location is changed.

Students participating in the annual Side-By-Side project have been chosen from applicants throughout North Central Indiana. Their selection is based on performance achievements including Gold ratings at State Solo and Ensemble Contest and acceptance to other honor groups such as All-State Band. Each student is nominated, sponsored and coached by an adult member of the Kokomo Park Band.

Students selected include Katelin Ealy, Olivia Cumbo, and Alyssa Nicole Lett on flute; Audrey Wang and Isabelle Droll on clarinet; Sophi Wroblewski and Nathan Rush on bassoon; Quinn Romie on saxophone; Clayton Kelly, Abbi Winterhalter and Noah Haefner on French horn; Isaac Smith, Eli Bultman and Katie Ousley on trumpet; Askar Mazitov on trombone; Mark Howard on euphonium; Ryan McCurdy on tuba; and Ali Bailey and Sophie Kelly on percussion.

Schools represented are Brownsburg, Carmel, Eastern, Maconaquah, North Central, Northwestern, Northrup, Park Tudor, and Western.

The Youth Multicultural Rhythm Workshop is an activity sponsored by the Kokomo Park Band and has been under the direction of Art Reiner since its inception 27 years ago. The classes are held over three days at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library which graciously handles the promotion and scheduling for the event.

Participants will perform on their own prior to the concert and will also join the band in the selection “Chips and Salsa.” Reiner is the KPB’s principal percussionist and is an active professional musician and percussion instructor at the University of Indianapolis. He served as a music clinician with Young Audiences of Indiana for over 20 years.

The theme for the concert is “Music by the Numbers.” The program includes several significant works beginning with “Slavonic Dance No. 1” from a series of 16 orchestral pieces composed by Antonín Dvořák in 1878-1886, which were inspired by Johannes Brahms's famous “Hungarian Dances.” The pieces, lively and overtly nationalistic, were well received at the time and today are among the composer's most memorable works.

“First Swedish Rhapsody” was written by Eric Leidzen, known mostly for his band transcriptions of major orchestral works. The piece reflects the composer’s Scandinavian roots.

“Third Suite” by Robert Jager is considered a major work in American wind band repertoire. The composer received numerous honors for his works, including being the only three-time winner of the American Bandmasters Association Ostwald Composition Award. In the suite, the first two movements, a march, and a waltz are both quirky and characterized by whimsical distortions of time. The final movement is energetic and satirical showing Jager’s sense of humor.

“Waltz No. 2” from “Suite for Variety Orchestra” was written by Dimitri Shostakovich, one of the most significant composers of the 20th Century. The piece was used in the soundtrack to Stanley Kubrick's 1999 film “Eyes Wide Shut.”

Other selections include “Mambo No. 5” by Cuban musician Pérez Prado, “Gallant Seventh March” by John Philip Sousa, Elmer Bernstein’s film music from “The Magnificent Seven,” March from “1941” by John Williams, and “76 Trombones” from Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man.”

The majority of the band's funding depends on donations from individuals. Contributions should be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039. More information can be found on Facebook and on the band's website: www.kokomoparkband.org.