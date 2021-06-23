On Wednesday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m., the Kokomo Park Band will present its annual Big Band Night in Highland Park.

Dr. Lissa Flemming May of Indiana University will lead the hybrid group of musicians consisting of KPB players and some of the Midwest's finest jazz performers. The program represents five decades of swing and big band jazz. Featured soloists include Gary Wallyn and Cherresa Lawson on vocals.

Selections include Louis Armstrong’s “Struttin’ with Some Barbecue,” Count Basie’s “Moten Swing” and “Hay Burner,” Tommy Dorsey’s “Marie,” Woody Herman’s “Woodchoppers’ Ball,” Stan Kenton’s “Intermission Riff,” and Buddy Rich’s “Love for Sale.” Also included is and a trombone feature, “Secret Love” and, in recognitions of women in jazz, an arrangement of Billy Holiday’s “God Bless the Child.”

Guest conductor May is associate dean for instruction and professor of music education at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. May was the supervisor of fine arts for the Waterford (Michigan) School District, Jazz Band Director at Oakland University, and, for seven years, director of jazz bands at Purdue where she founded the Purdue Jazz Festival, which has become one of the largest festivals of its kind in the Midwest.

Her writings and articles on music education and jazz studies have been widely published in numerous journals. She is active as a guest conductor and music clinician for honor bands, festivals and music conferences throughout the United States and frequently serves as an adjudicator for ISSMA solo/ensemble, organizational, and jazz events.

Vocalist Cherresa Lawson is director of the award-winning Kokomo High School choirs. She was the 2005 American Traditions Competition semi-finalist in Savannah, Ga., and continues to be invited to perform at the annual event. She has performed jazz, blues, and pop music at numerous venues across the Midwest. She will sing George Gershwin’s “Summertime,” “Old Devil Moon,” and Nancy Wilson’s version of “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.”

Vocalist Gary Wallyn is a native of Chicago. He graduated from St. Joseph College and Indiana State University and served as school band director at Princeton, Kokomo, and Alexandria. He also served as interim music director and instructor at St. Joseph College and Indiana State University. He has been a member of the Indianapolis Symphonic Chorus, performs in the Directors Jazz Orchestra of Madison County, and is assistant conductor of the Alexandria Community Band. Wallyn plays saxophone in the Kokomo Park Band’s saxophone section and serves as the KPB’s librarian. He will sing”Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Come Fly with Me,” and “When I Fall in Love.”

Among the musicians featured in this year's annual Big Band event is bassist Bethany Robinson who was named Indiana Jazz Educator of the Year in 2014/15. She grew up in Kokomo studying piano, flute, and bass. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Music Education, began teaching music at Noblesville schools in 2005, and currently serves as the assistant band director and jazz band director at Noblesville High School and is president of the Indiana Jazz Educators Association. Her top jazz band was named a 2021 Jazz at Lincoln Center Essentially Ellington Festival finalist. She is highly sought after as a presenter, adjudicator and clinician, and is an active performer in the Indianapolis area and beyond.

The concert is sponsored by Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo. Auditorium is the backup location in the event of bad weather. The concert is presented in cooperation with the Kokomo Parks Department, the Community Foundation of Howard County, the Center Township Trustee, the Albert Whitehill Clowes Foundation, the Tippecanoe Arts Federation in cooperation with the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, and American Legion Post #6.