Kokomo-native voices villain in 'Justice League'

Superhero and DC Comics fans got what they long had been waiting for on March 18 with the release of "Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on HBO Max, and a Kokomo native had a big fan base he aimed to please as he voiced one of the main villains in the star-studded movie.

Actor and voice narrator Ray Porter voiced the computer-generated character Darkseid, a supervillain published in DC Comics who, up until "Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” only had been portrayed in comic books, video games, and cartoons. Porter had the first opportunity to bring the character to life on the big screen — and the pressure was on.

“I played this character, which is apparently pretty important to DC fans as I found out,” said Porter. “And then [the movie] came out, and people have been incredibly kind. They seem happy with what I did, with the role, and I’m so pleased about that.”

Porter, a 1983 Kokomo High School graduate, credited fans for the movie’s existence. Fans weren’t happy with the 2017 release of “Justice League,” which cut Darkseid, and rallied for what they felt was the proper version of the movie. What came from that was director Zack Snyder’s four-hour cut.

When it became rumored that Darkseid was in Snyder’s cut, Porter said rumors started flying on the internet about who the character might be played by.

“I was reading all of these articles online that were speculating about which really, really well-known actors would be playing the role, and I of course couldn’t say anything at the time,” Porter said. “ … But the thing I was surprised by and part of the reason why I respect the fandom so much is because nobody was ever like, ‘Who are you?’ They just welcomed me in, and that was really, really great.”

While fans of DC Comics may not have recognized the name “Ray Porter,” chances are they’ve seen him on television, in movies, and heard his voice as he’s narrated more than 400 audiobooks and voiced characters in video games such as “BioShock 2” and “Medal of Honor.”

Porter moved to Los Angeles to attend California Institute of the Arts after high school, and he landed his first role in television in the sitcom “Murphy Brown.” That snowballed into him acting in countless other shows, like “ER,” “Frasier,” “Will & Grace,” “Teen Titans,” “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Monk,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, “CSI,” “Justified,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Shameless,” “The Mentalist,” and “Modern Family.”

He branched into movies in 2000, playing Roadie Mick in “Almost Famous” starring Kate Hudson. Other movie credits included “The Runaways” (2010) and “Argo” (2012). Around 2008, Porter added audiobook narration to his resume and since has narrated hundreds of books by countless authors, including Jonathan Maberry, Peter Clines, Jack Carr, and Scott Sigler.

While he’s had multiple “big breaks” over his career, he considered his latest role in “Zack Snyder's Justice League” as another one of those. And it wasn’t even a role he was looking for. Porter was in England while the movie was being filmed, and he’d known Snyder socially for years. Knowing about Porter’s work in audiobook narration, Snyder asked Porter to read the script to him.

“Zack really likes hearing the scripts rather than sitting and reading them. It’s a different sort of an experience when you actually hear the words spoken,” Porter said. “So I was reading the scripts basically and going and doing read-throughs for him and for the writer, Chris Terrio, and basically there was no audition, per se. Zack said, ‘Can you do this voice?’ And I said, ‘Oh sure, let me think about it.’ And I gave it a go, and a short time later I was told, ‘You’re playing Darkseid.’”

Snyder is known for casting actors who he feels are best suited for the roles, Porter said, rather than looking for actors with name recognition. Porter pointed to Snyder’s “Batman v Superman” as an example in which he cast Gal Gadot, who was not incredibly well-known at the time, as Wonder Woman in the 2016 movie.

While Darkseid’s voice is Porter’s, so are his mouth movements, facial expressions, and some of his motions. After completing the voice work for the movie, Porter went through a face capture portion in which he had to wear headgear equipped with two cameras and a light and read through the lines.

“You act the scene, and it’s so the effects people can see your mouth movement and your expressions and your eyes so they can make these characters obviously more realistic when they’re doing their CGI,” he said.

With the movie now out, Porter was happy with it and humbled to be part of such a big community of comics fans. The support, he said, has been overwhelming.

Acting has been part of his life for a long as he could remember, and he said he was grateful to still be doing it. He’s a third-generation actor, and growing up, he said acting was "just always something that was there.”

He acted in his first play in second grade at McKinley Elementary School, and he loved it. He participated in theater at Kokomo High School and was involved with Kokomo Civic Theater. One of his favorite productions for Kokomo Civic Theater was “Hello, Dolly!” He acted in it alongside his mother, who played Dolly.

He remembered Kokomo High School teachers and theater directors Doug North and Bob Williams as being "terrific" and encouraging.

With a strong voice, Porter even worked briefly as a deejay for WWKI.

When he began pursuing acting out west, he said he never went into it chasing fame. Instead, he focused on landing jobs and doing the best possible work he could for those jobs.

“I think being an actor means encountering doubts every day, and it’s not the most reliable profession in the world. It can be very, very hard, and I think a lot of the reason why I’m still doing it is that I was never focused on, ‘I’m going to be a star.’ It was more, ‘This is my craft, and I want to do it as best as I can.’ I’ve always kind of approached it that way. It’s taken me to some interesting places, and I’ve gotten to do some really interesting things. But it was never about the sunglasses and autographs.”

"Zack Snyder’s Justice League" is streaming now on HBO Max.