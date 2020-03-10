Kokomo-native featured on QVC

A Kokomo-native who launched a bloody mary mix company 14 years ago is carving out even more of the market with his latest product, the first-ever powdered bloody mary mix that requires only water.
Last Wednesday, Justin Johnston was able to show off this product, dubbed Bloody Point Evolution, on QVC. Alongside the show’s host, Johnson demonstrated how the patent-pending powdered mix is made into a drink and discussed how it also can be used for cooking. The slot on the home shopping channel, said the Northwestern High School graduate, was one of his biggest breaks.
“It’s great. We’re anxious to see what the next few months bring, especially with all of this monstrous stuff going on,” said Johnston, who also was featured on Fox & Friends last week. “QVC grabbed my most innovative product. We’re all about innovation, creativity, healthier ingredients, and we’re more of a lifestyle brand.”
The powdered mix, Johnston said, was the product he’s proudest of. Part of that was due to the “endless possibilities” with the powder, but the development of it also marked how far the entrepreneur has come. All of his products, he said, were created for a reason.
Early beginnings
After Johnston graduated from Indiana University Bloomington in 1998, he moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C., with two of his friends from college. The three of them took jobs at the same golf course and were having “the time of [their] lives.”
Johnston, however, soon realized he wasn’t tapping into his creative side. He’d always wanted to bartend and blamed his “desire to sling drinks” on the 1988 movie “Cocktail.” So, he left the greens to work behind the counters of some of Hilton Head Island’s most prominent bars.
While bartending, he ran into a conundrum. Patrons of the resort community’s bars always asked two questions: “What is your local beer?” and “What bloody mary mix do you use?” The first question was easy, he said. But the second was challenging.
“At that particular bar, we sometimes made a bloody mary from scratch. Other times, it was a bottled mix, and the next month would be a different one. Whenever a bottled mix was used, we would still add a multitude of other ingredients to make it taste better,” he said. “The problem with this was that the drink would rarely taste the same.”
One day, Johnston turned to his coworker and announced that he was going to create his own bottled bloody mary mix that didn’t need any “doctoring.”
And the process began. While bartending, he started making different recipes and testing them with friends and customers. He’d write down their feedback and use their suggestions to tweak his recipe. His original recipe, then, became the “people’s” recipe, he said, as it was concocted with the help of people from all over the country. It contains ingredients such as rosemary, fennel, and cayenne.
He launched his company as Your Mom’s Kitchen, which since has been rebranded to Bloody Point Mixing Co., and the bar he was working at when he got the idea to create a bloody mary mix became his first customer. The bar is still his customer today.
After creating the original mix, Johnston expanded his product line with two offshoot mixes, one called The Coastal Mary, which features notes like red chili, Sichuan pepper, and clam; and another called The Remedy. It contains notes like horseradish, ginger, and dill.
Johnston began selling his products entirely online but later got into big box stores. His products currently are sold in select Kroger and Costco stores and at some large distilleries in Louisiana and Georgia.
The evolution
But with the majority of his customers ordering from his website, Johnston realized he had another conundrum. It became expensive for the customer to order because the cost to ship the bottle was almost the same price as the mix. The bottles also would break from time to time during shipping.
That’s when Johnston – who said there is always a better way to do everything – began finding a better way to get bloody marys to consumers. While tinkering with different recipes, Johnston always had enjoyed reducing down the mix, dehydrating it, and putting it through a coffee grinder to make a bloody mary rub.
“This is when the idea hit me to package a dehydrated bloody mary. Thus, Bloody Point Evolution was born,” he said.
A new product
The product was a first of its kind. While there are other bloody mary mixes on the market, they all have to be mixed with tomato juice. Johnston’s just needs water, and the flavor isn’t sacrificed either, he said.
Last year, Johnston put the powdered mix to the test in three different bloody mary competitions – one in Los Angeles, one in Chicago, and one in New Year – and it won a Platinum Award in the national competition in Los Angeles. It was up against 39 other brands of bloody mary products and judged by 12.
The product is all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, and low in sodium. Another benefit, Johnston said, was that it makes for “an unforgettable” meat rub. Now, Johnston also has written a cookbook with 100 recipes using the powdered mix. That book will be published later this year, he said. Those who purchased Johnston’s products on QVC last week received excerpts from the cookbook.
Since launching Bloody Point Evolution, Johnston has been getting the product out in front of as many people as possible, including celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, chef and culinary nutritionist Diane Henderiks, and Jason Glover, host of “Dads that Cook.” Next month, Johnston is attending Seatrade Miami Global, the largest cruise ship tradeshow in the world, to showcase Bloody Point Evolution.
“People don’t understand what it is. They still put it with tomato juice. You have to educate people on what we’re doing, and that’s tough,” said Johnston.
Determination
While it’s hard to educate the masses, the entrepreneur isn’t one to back down from a challenge. There have been plenty of them over the last 14 years, said Johnston, 43. He devoted all of his 30s to building his business, and over those years, he even shut it down twice.
In 2018, Johnston said he was at the “end of [his] ropes” and ready to close the business down for the third and final time. His powdered mix had been created, but he needed someone to help him take it to the next level and get it out in front of people. That’s when he happened to meet a new business partner. The two formed a partnership, rebranded the company to Bloody Point Evolution, hired a marketing company, and earned slots on national television.
Johnston encouraged other entrepreneurs not to give up when times get tough.
“You just can’t give up. It’s all perseverance. You put that much time and effort into your baby, it’s tough to let it go. If you want to do something, you have to try it at least once. And then if it doesn’t work, you might try it two more times,” he said. “We’re anxious to see what the next few months bring, especially with all this monstrous stuff going on.”
Johnston’s full line of products can be purchased online at bloodypointmixing.com, and for a limited time, Bloody Point Evolution is available on QVC.com by searching “Bloody Point Evolution” for $32.30 with free shipping and handling for a set for four bloody mary powder pouches. Each pouch makes 32 ounces.