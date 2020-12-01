Kokomo-native crowned America's Miss Agribusiness

While the third try is a charm for some, the first try has been a charm for Kokomo-native Robyn Neill who entered the pageant world this year for the first time and has been sweeping the competition.

On Nov. 21, Neill, a post-op transgender woman, was crowned 2021 America's Elite Miss Agribusiness, her ninth title of the year. With the success she’s found on stage – and in some cases virtually due to COVID-19 – Neill, 54, hopes to inspire others to go for their dreams, no matter how late in life.

“I want to empower women to get out there, empower young girls to get out there and try because you can do anything you set your mind to,” Neill said. “Having a crown and having a sash doesn’t make you a queen. What makes you a queen is getting out there and trying and putting your mind to it and thinking about doing it and doing it.”

Neill, a former Haworth High School student, lived in Kokomo most of her life before moving to Florida around 11 years ago. In February, Neill got involved in pageantry for the first time, and she found success.

In addition to earning the national Miss Agribusiness title, Neill also has captured the titles of World Miss Kindness, Elite Miss Duval County, Northwest Florida Miss Unity, International Icon, Miss Christmas in July, Northwest Florida Miss Celebrations, Florida Mrs. Golden, and North Florida Elite Miss Agribusiness, a title that was replaced with the national title.

Pageantry, Neill said, has been empowering – and it’s not the wins or losses that matter to her.

“If I never won a title, it wouldn’t matter to me. But what matters to me is that I got out there, and I tried. It’s the confidence that you get, and it’s just about trying. If I hadn’t tried that first one, I would never know,” she said.

With COVID, the pageant world has been a little different, and some of the pageants moved to virtual formats, like the state Elite Miss Agribusiness program that took place in June. However, the national program was live, and Neill said that made it even more special. The competition included segments for introduction, interview, Western wear, and fashionista wear.

And while Neill proud of all of her titles, she said she’s especially proud of the latest.

“I’m real excited about this national title because it’s going to allow me to really empower and plant seeds in women and girls that they can do pretty much anything they want to. As Audrey Hepburn said, ‘Nothing is impossible.’ And if you look at the word, it says, ‘I’m possible.’ That’s what I used on stage the other day when I had to do my on-stage introduction, and I totally believe that nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it,” she said.

Due to COVID, Neill will have an 18-month reign as America’s Elite Miss Agribusiness. She plans to attend different state fairs and events to share her platform, hoping to inspire others to make their dreams come true – as she did for herself.

“I’ve dreamed of this all my life,” she said. “I have all of my crowns in a cabinet, and I sit there and look at them. And I think, ‘Wow, if I can do this at 54 years old, any girl, any woman can do this.”