Starting Sept. 9, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library patrons can browse, borrow, and enjoy even more audiobooks from RBdigital through the award-winning Libby reading app. RGdigital’s magazines will be available on the app at a later date.
Patrons already enjoying the Libby app will experience no change, other than they may notice even more great titles available through KHCPL’s digital collection. With a valid library card, you can borrow from the library’s digital collection by visiting the OverDrive library website URL or downloading Libby.
Named one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with KHCPL’s digital collection. Libby is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®.” All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.