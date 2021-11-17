Kokomo Kiwanis honors veteran members

The Kokomo Kiwanis celebrated Veterans Day by awarding coins to the veterans in attendance at their Nov. 11 meeting.

The veterans were Darrell Blasius, David Blasius, Dan Dunn, Jack Hite and retired Brig. Gen. Dean Despinoy, who oversaw the meeting and presented the medallions.

The coins featured the silhouette of a soldier saluting the flag on one side, with the text “Your nation proudly salutes you,” and an eagle on the opposite side with the words, “Thank you for your service.”

Despinoy retired in 2010 after 37 years of service in both the Navy and Air Force. He was drafted in California in 1969 – “It’s the first and only lottery I’ve won,” he said -- and brought with him a background in scuba diving and electronics. He was told he was made for submarines.

During his service, Despinoy spent time on both a conventional and a nuclear sub.

He was married in South Bend in 1973 and was offered an Air Force ROTC spot at the University of Notre Dame, where he learned to fly.

He held positions of command all over the world and has been involved in every conflict from Vietnam to post 9/11. He was responsible for 45,000 people when he was Governing Director of Mobility Forces and stationed at the Combined Air Operation Center in Qatar during the Gulf War.

“As a retired general, I am authorized to distribute a special coin, thanking a veteran for their service,” he said before the presentation.

Despinoy said the proper way to receive the coin is for the presenter to hold the coin in their palm and then pass the coin to the awardee in a handshake.

The four men honored at the meeting brought a variety of military service and memories to the event.

Jack Hite recalled being in Korea in October 1957, when something flew overhead. Over two hours later he learned it was Sputnik 1, the first satellite launched by the Soviet Union.

Darrell Blasius volunteered for the Army because he didn’t want to start a career and then have it interrupted by the Vietnam War draft. He served as an X-ray technician in a hospital at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Dan Dunn remembered sailing down the Suez Canal past a Soviet base.

David Blasius served during peacetime and appreciated the opportunity to see and learn about the world.

Despinoy said one of the absolute laws of Veterans Day is that every service member’s time is equal.

“The fact that you served — it doesn’t matter if you served in combat, it doesn’t matter if you served as a technician, it doesn’t matter what you did — the fact that you volunteered and gave your time and you performed your duty to the best of your ability” was what mattered, he said.

“It doesn’t mean that they are any less of a veteran, and the populace of the United States owes them just as much as anyone else,” Despinoy said.