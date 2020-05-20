In May, the Kokomo Kiwanis Foundation presented its 48th annual Darrell Hodson Awards to 4th through 8th grade students in Howard County Schools.

Darrell Hodson, a local attorney in the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo, was instrumental in establishing the Kokomo Kiwanis Foundation in 1972. Hodson supported the idea that a student who is trying his or her very best and showed the most improvement should be rewarded for it. When Hodson passed away, the Kokomo Kiwanis Foundation created the Darrell Hodson Awards in his name.

Those receiving awards this year are:

Bon Air Elementary – Gabriel Schultz (4th), Yahmir Moffit (5th)

Boulevard Elementary – Saydee Ray (4th)

Eastern Elementary – Raedyn Davis (4th), Elizabeth Jones (5th)

Elwood Haynes Elementary – Sienna Williams (4th), Maria Ayala (5th)

Howard Elementary – Bailey Nelson (4th), Kaileb Hilty (5th), Alexi Simons (6th)

Lafayette Park Elementary – Riley Hodson (4th), Jo’siyah Mayfield (5th)

Northwestern Elementary – Eli Snyder (4th), Dalton Stout (5th), Caden Polk (6th)

Pettit Park Elementary – Mason Southwick (4th), Joseph Randolph (5th)

Sycamore Elementary – Izzy Riggs (4th), Grant Gibson (5th)

Taylor Elementary – Tashawn Quarles (4th)

Wallace Elementary – Kay’den Butler (4th), Aleah Greene (5th)

Western Intermediate – Jayla McDorman (4th), Ja’layia Williams (5th)

Bon Air Middle School – Olivia Taylor (6th), Jayona Magers (7th), Jaden Wells (8th)

Central Middle School – Hayden Cummins (6th), Talin Malone (7th), Layla Hill (8th)

Eastern Middle School – Mason Coffman (6th), Justin Thacker (7th), Katie Shearer (8th)

Maple Crest Middle School – Michael Birden (6th), Makayla Bell (7th), Mia Baker (8th)

Northwestern Middle School – Makayla Hicks (8th)

Taylor Middle School – Addyson Harmon (5th), Lillyann Woods-Sell (6th), Osiyah Haley (7th), Cheney Bowman (8th)

Western Middle School – Kaylee Burns (6th), Kaylynn Burns (7th), Chole Hunt (8th)