Kokomo Internal Medicine Practice Joins Community Physician Network

Community Howard Regional Health announced today that two experienced internal medicine specialists have joined Community Physician Network, the more than 1,000-member provider group employed by Community Health Network.

Dustardie Reed, MD and Lance Washington, MD, both longtime members of the former Kokomo-based Internal Medicine Physicians practice, now are seeing patients as fully integrated members of Community Physician Network.

Reed and Washington now make up the Community Internal Medicine Care Corwin Lane practice in Kokomo. Both physicians are accepting new patients.

Both Reed and Washington bring a wealth of experience in internal medicine and preventative primary care to Community’s robust panel of more than 25 primary care providers located across Howard County.

Reed earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Kokomo before going on to receive her medical degree from Indiana University, where she also completed a residency in internal medicine. Reed is board certified in internal medicine.

Reed places an emphasis on preventive care and specializes in long term care. A lifetime resident of the Cass County area, Reed is active with her children in 4H and enjoys hunting for treasures at flea markets and area antique shops.

Washington earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and a medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School. Washington completed his residency in internal medicine from Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies. Washington is board certified in internal medicine.

Washington specializes in medication management and long term and palliative care. A longtime Howard County resident, Washington enjoys powerlifting, collecting comics, and volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Community Internal Medicine Corwin Lane is located at 208 Corwin Lane in Kokomo. The office can be reached at 765.776.3080