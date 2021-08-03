Kokomo Humane Society sticks with COVID-19 protocols while reopening

The Kokomo Humane Society looks to return to business as normal but plans to keep many pandemic practices in place, finding them beneficial to the animal adoption process.

“During the past year we created new protocols to keep our animals and staff healthy during the worst of the pandemic,” explained Karen Wolfe, the Humane Society’s executive director. ‘The results have been positive. We will continue these new practices as we reopen.”

Wolfe said that during the pandemic visitors were required to submit adaptation applications and set up an appointment before meeting their desired pet.

The Humane Society has found this process creates an opportunity for both adopters to partake in adoption counseling and helps make a good match between pet and owner.

Walk-ins are still welcome, but visitors will be asked to fill out an application at the door and will first look at available animals on a computer tablet.

If there is an opening available they can meet the animal or schedule an appointment to do so at a later time.

“In the past, visitors were able to wander through our facility to look at animals,” Wolfe said. “We have found animal health benefits by restricting constant contact with the public. We understand that people want to see our facility, but we will all be better served by providing periodic open houses.”

The Cat Café will reopen Aug. 3 but with limited capacity in order to protect staff and visitors. The cost is free but reservations while be required and can be made online by clicking the Cat Cafe tab on the Humane Society webpage. Access to the Cat Colony will continue to cost $5.

“We look forward to being able to operate at a more open capacity,” Wolfe said. “We urge people to take advantage of the improved online adoption applications that will help make the adoption a more efficient and enjoyable experience.”

The Kokomo Humane Society is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. They can be reached at (765) 452-6224. All forms can be found at and reservations made at www.kokomohumane.org.