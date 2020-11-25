Kokomo Humane Society asks for support this #GivingTuesday

The Kokomo Humane Society is gearing up for the upcoming #GivingTuesday.

This social media event is held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and widely-recognized shopping events, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For many, #GivingTuesday is the kick offof the giving season and has been inspiring people worldwide to collaborate and give back to causes they truly cherish.

“This has been an interesting year, to say the least, with COVID offering new challenges at every turn,” said Executive Director Karen Wolfe. “Sadly, we had to cancel every in-person fund-raiser this year. While donors remained generous, we continue to seek support to keep the shelter running with the same high-quality care for animals that we have been able to maintain in the past. The level of medical care we provide is essential to many of our animals and adequate funding will allow us to remain at that high level.

This year the campaign goal is to raise $10,000 from Dec. 1 to 14. Kokomo Humane has a pledge of two separate anonymous matches of $5,000 once the goal is met. Another way the public can help is to share posts from the KHS Facebook and Instagram pages.

“We realize this is a difficult year for so many people and we are grateful for any donations toward #GivingTuesday. Last year we were able to achieve our goal and we are so thankful for our wonderful supporters,” said Wolfe. “We hope our community steps up once again and continues to help us in the pursuit of our mission.”

One can support the organization by donating on Facebook at @KokomoHumane, www.kokomohumane.org or by sending a check to the Kokomo Humane Society,

729 E. Hoffer St. Kokomo IN 46902.

For more details, visit www.kokomohumane.org, the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kokomohumane/) or follow @kokomohumane and the #khsgivingtuesday, #helpushelpmore hashtags on social media. Additional information is also available by calling the shelter at 765-452-6224.