Kokomo-Con returns for one last party at Event Center

Kokomo-Con will celebrate its 12th year on Aug. 21 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), but with the Kokomo Event & Convention Center changing ownership, the local comic book convention finds its future uncertain.

It’s not deterring Shawn Hilton, convention organizer and owner of Comics Cubed. While a change is coming he promises this year’s con will provide comic books, gaming, cosplay (dressing as a favorite character), the 1966 Batmobile and even a Power Ranger (actor Dwayne Cameron from “Power Rangers Operation Overdrive” is the special guest).

“It leaves us in a little state of limbo,” Hilton said of the loss of the Event Center as home. “However, when we first started we didn’t know where we were gonna go and it’s worked out over the past 12 years. We will look for another venue in Kokomo and continue the tradition.”

Since the convention began, attendance has grown from just 375 people to upwards of 1,200-1,500 event-goers a year. The number presented a problem during October 2020’s show, with booths and participants social-distancing. But not one COVID-19 case was reported after the event, and this year, unless otherwise mandated by the state, Hilton is encouraging the wearing of masks but not requiring them.

“Until the state decides something, we are going to recommend that everyone wear a mask, everyone wash their hands — take advantage of our hand-sanitizer stations — but other than that it is on them to make the best decision for themselves,” he said.

While COVID-19 caused chaos for many local businesses, Hilton already had been contemplating a new way of selling comics, and with businesses closed across the city, he sprung his plan into effect. He began livestreaming on Facebook with what he called a QVC-style show and sold books that way. Knowing that many comic creators had printed art to sell at conventions that had now been canceled due to the pandemic, he reached out to creators from around Kokomo and the Midwest and offered to sell their signed merchandise.

“We definitely survived if not thrived during a drought where everyone else was having a hard time figuring out what direction to go,” said Hilton.

The Facebook show, which runs on Wednesdays (new comic book day) at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 p.m., is just another example of the community-building Hilton has done over the years since returning to Kokomo in the early 1990s after a previous one-year stay while his father was in the military. He said the show has taken on a life of its own with inside jokes. He’ll even open up about his personal life, if the audience questions are not too personal.

“I got to sell some comic books, I got some free therapy and people got to be entertained,” he said. “I think it’s a win for everybody.”

Along with the shop and convention, Hilton has found it important to give back to the Kokomo community in ways such as providing scholarships for local students heading to college and also helping with the Kokomo Humane Society. Hilton noted that when he opened Comics Cubed, he received a county grant of $5,000 and city loan of $15,000.

“When people sometimes complain about the investments that the city or county makes, I think that I am [an example] that it can absolutely work,” he said. “Twelve years later we are continuing to bring in people from outside of the community. We are continuing to serve people in the community. I have two part-time employees who work at the store. It’s very fulfilling to know at the end of the day I didn’t just make a buck for myself, but I was able to bring something extra and exciting to the community.”

And of course, when it comes to community, Hilton wants to plug his Geek Street neighbors such as Kokomo Toys & Collectibles, American Dream Hi Fi, Chapter 2 Books, and Kingdom Cards & Games.

A new home for Kokomo Con isn’t the only thing Hilton is looking for. “Until I get a topper on a street sign that says Geek Street, I won’t be happy,” he said. “That’s my goal now. There needs to be a flag or a topper that says, ‘Welcome to Geek Street.’”

Comics Cubed is located at 121 E. Sycamore St. Weekly Comics Cubed shows can be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/COMICSCUBED/. Kokomo-Con tickets will be sold at the door the day of the event.