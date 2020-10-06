Kokomo-Con returns for 11th year

Kokomo-Con is upping the ante and building on the success it had last year after featuring a Power Rangers star as the celebrity guest by bringing in two more Power Rangers.

This year, the 11th annual comic convention will feature Brennan Mejia, the Red ranger from “Power Rangers Dino Charge” (2015), and Jason Faunt, the Red ranger from “Power Rangers Time Force” (2001). Event organizer Shawn Hilton said he was happy to secure such celebrities after the community received last year’s Power Rangers actor, Justin Nimmo from “Power Rangers in Space” (1998), very well.

“We had great success last year when we brought the first celebrity guest from Power Rangers. I had to admit, I aged out of the group. Power Rangers were not a thing for me, so when we did it last year, we were like, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ And the overwhelming positive response was indicative that we definitely needed to continue the trend,” said Hilton.

Attendees will be able to get autographs and photographs with the rangers. Cost is $40 per autograph, $40 per photo, and for a limited portion of the event the actors will suit up in their show costumes. Photos in costume will be $60 each or $100 for a group photo with both rangers.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 500 in the building at a time, though Hilton said he was working with the local health department to increase that number slightly. Typically, the convention draws in between 1,200 and 1,500 guests throughout the day.

Despite a potentially smaller crowd and a mandatory mask policy, Hilton said he was looking forward to the convention going on.

“We want to keep everyone safe. We want to make sure the Kokomo-Con continues to be a fun, exciting, and interesting activity for the whole community. This year there are some restrictions – and we’re not going to turn a blind eye to those – but we want to continue our annual convention and allow a little fun into our community,” he said.

As always, the costume contest, which has become one of the biggest highlights of the convention, will continue with three categories: children, group, and adults.

And Hilton has had success securing countless vendors for the event, which will include comics, gaming, and toys, including a Lego vendor and toy dealers from across the Midwest.

“We should have a really nice selection of vendors, and we will have them spread out as well,” Hilton said.

Tickets to the event are available at the door for $15, and guests will receive a souvenir Kokomo-Con face mask as their ticket. Since hand-stamping isn’t allowed this year due to COVID-19, the masks will permit re-entry for guests. Kokomo-Con takes place Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 to 5 p.m. at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.

The day before the event, on Friday, Oct. 16, there will be a silent and live auction held at Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., featuring autographed memorabilia and other comic-related items. The silent auction will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. with the live auction starting at 8 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Kokomo-Con Excelsior Scholarship. The scholarship began as an extension of Hilton’s desire to give back to the community, which has helped the Kokomo-Con grow into a pop culture mainstay. Donations for the award are collected throughout the year at Hilton’s shop at 121 E. Sycamore St. as well as through proceeds from the Kokomo-Con’s annual silent auction.