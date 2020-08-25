Kokomo Coffee expands to better serve increased foot traffic

Last spring, Kokomo Coffee Company moved into Inventrek Technology Park to give small business owners and walk-in visitors a pick-me-up, and now the coffee shop has expanded within the facility to also serve incoming Purdue Polytechnic students.

Purdue Polytechnic is Inventrek’s largest new tenant, and 130 students, as well as faculty and staff, will be filling the building this week. As Kokomo Coffee Company is the only Inventrek tenant dishing out food and drinks, owners Seth Mote and Tiffany Christmas expanded the coffee shop to better serve those within the facility.

“Prior to us being able to expand, we had a very small area back there, so I really couldn’t offer a ton of stuff to eat. So we thought that having the students in here would increase the need. And we were told the building is almost at capacity, so that’s great,” Christmas said.

Previously, Kokomo Coffee Company offered an array of coffee drinks, tea, and served light food items from Lucky Lemon Bakery. Now, the shop’s owners plan to also serve “a plethora” of lunch items and an expanded drink menu, which includes a plant-based energy drink that comes in two flavors: blue raspberry, coconut, and pineapple and strawberry, blackberry. Starting mid-September, Christmas said to expect pumpkin spice-flavored coffees.

Kokomo Coffee Company will continue to serve Lucky Lemon Bakery items, and Christmas said she’s looking to partner with more local businesses to offer some of their food items as well.

The move into Inventrek came less than six months after Kokomo Coffee Company got started in Kokomo as a mobile coffee truck. The truck took many people by surprise, said Christmas, as it was such a new concept.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

While Christmas and Mote planned to eventually secure a brick-and-mortar store in addition to their mobile truck, they hadn’t planned to do that for at least a couple of years. However, when the opportunity to move into Inventrek in May 2019 came about, it was too good to pass up, the owners said.

The last year inside Inventrek was a success, Christmas said.

“It’s been fantastic. Obviously when we did this, I really didn’t know what to expect, so opening in here has been fantastic. It’s opened a lot of doors,” she said.

The store, though, didn’t take the place of the mobile coffee truck. It’s still making rounds around the City of Firsts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Inventrek Technology Park remained closed to the public from spring until this week. During that time, Kokomo Coffee Company stayed closed within Inventrek but took advantage of the opportunity to take the mobile coffee truck out to still serve the community.

The owners have done a lot of private catering events with the mobile food truck over the summer. Businesses have hired Kokomo Coffee Company to park in their parking lots to serve employees during staff appreciation events. Those private catering events, Christmas said, has kept them busy during the pandemic.

With Inventrek reopening to the public this week, Christmas was looking forward to being able to serve the familiar faces within the building as well as all of the new faces.

“I’m anxious. I’ve enjoyed the time off, but I’m ready to get in here and open up again,” she said.

Kokomo Coffee Company is located in the lobby of Inventrek Technology Park, and hours tentatively are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, though Christmas said these hours may be adjusted based on need and how early Purdue classes start.