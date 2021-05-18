Kokomo Beach opens this weekend

Kokomo Beach is back this weekend, and it’s set to have a more “normal” season after COVID-19 altered last year’s operations.
This year, the beach will be open at full capacity and have concessions catered for the first year by Rozzi’s Catering. Elizabeth Titus, the recreation programmer for the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department, said she was looking forward to welcoming the public back.
“We’re just excited to get back to a regular season after last year,” Titus said.
Opening weekend is May 22 to 23 only, and then the beach will be open daily from May 29 to Aug. 1. It will be open on weekends only on Aug. 7 and 8 and Aug. 14 and 15. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m.
Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, $4 for ages 55 and older, $4 for ages 2 to 11, and free to ages 23 months and under. Patrons will receive $1 off admission after 4 p.m.
Season passes are available for $60 for ages 12 and older and $50 for children and seniors.
Kokomo Beach is located at 802 W. Park Ave.