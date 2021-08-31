Kokomo Arts Association reflects on 95 Years

The Kokomo Art Association has been part of the city for 95 years.

As First Friday hits on Sept. 3, the Kokomo Arts Association (KAA) will reflect on its history with a “Preserving the Legacy” Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m at its Artworks Gallery. It’s only one of several big events that will take place at the art gallery this weekend.

“Preserving the Legacy” will highlight the KAA’s permanent collection that goes back to the very beginnings of the organization. Pieces are rotated in and out on a monthly basis at the Kokomo Art Center and includes work from mostly Indiana artists, with some exceptions like an Italian painting from 1826.

Modern art will also be highlighted as 16 new works of art and a sculpture make their debut in Artist Alley. When the alley debuted in 2014, only eight works were showcased. The new pieces will remain on display for one year. The unveiling will begin at 5:20 p.m. and the artists will be on hand to talk about their work.

Artists exhibiting in the alley are free to sell their work, said Cheryl Sullivan, KAA president, but they can also work with the gallery and have the pieces sold in a silent auction.

Such an auction will take place Friday evening for some of the current work that will be ending its run in the Artist Alley.

The artwork is not the only thing going up for auction. Mayor Tyler Moore will be on hand from 6-7 p.m. doing a live painting demonstration. Art patrons will be able to place bids on his work.

Musical performances will include Chris Washington (6-7 p.m.) and Ruth Lawson (7-8 p.m.). Refreshments will also be available for gallery visitors.

On Saturday during Artsapalooza, the KAA will offer art demonstrations that involve pottery, acrylic painting, stone and pebble art and many more mediums.

“I’m hoping [Artsapalooza] continues the vision of making Kokomo an art community,” said Sullivan. “Kokomo used to be a drive-by city. We are kind of a destination city now.

Sullivan is pleased Mayor Moore has continued to support the artistic vision that began with Mayor Greg Goodnight. She encourages Kokomo and Howard County residents to come out and see the art on hand.

“Come on downtown and see what Kokomo has to offer,” said Sullivan. “A lot of people don’t realize what goes on in downtown Kokomo. There are a lot of things that happen here. Come and find out.”

The KAA Artworks Gallery is located at 210 N. Main St.