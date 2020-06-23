Koko-Go Free Rides gives bikers a new view of the city

A free bike rental program that launched last year is giving locals and visitors alike a different view of the city.

Located along the city’s trail system at 307 S. Main St., Koko-Go Free Ride allows bikers to check out bicycles and hop on area trails to coast through the City of Firsts at no cost. Now in its second year, Torrey Roe, superintendent of the City of Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department, said the amenity has been welcomed by the city.

“I think it was met with tremendous success, to offer a free opportunity for people to rent bikes and enjoy our trail system and just enjoy our wonderful city,” said Roe. “It allows even the local and the visitor the opportunity to see it in a way they really hadn’t been able to do unless they would walk, so rentals are great right now.”

Roe said Koko-Go Free Ride is averaging between 200 and 300 rentals per week since opening this season.

Utilizing the service is simple. Patrons are required to sign a waiver and present a credit card to the attendant at Koko-Go Free Ride, which will be held as a deposit. No charges will be added to the card as long as the rented bikes are returned “in the same condition they left in” within three hours.

Patrons can choose from adult bikes, children’s bikes, tandem bikes, trikes, and bikes with “tag-alongs” for children ages 5 to 8.

“It’s been well-attended. Staff is doing a great job over there with the guests and with maintenance. Weather has been perfect, so we’ve kind of had the perfect storm with the state of that program to allow the numbers to be where they are,” said Roe.

Hours for Koko-Go Free Ride are 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Patrons are allowed to extend their three-hour limit if there are no reservations.