Koko-Go Free Ride opens Friday

The city’s free bike share program is returning for the third season and opening this Friday.
Koko-Go Free Ride is a free rental program, and users can rent bicycles from the center in downtown Kokomo for three-hour time spans. This season, Trail Tours are being introduced in which staff will lead groups of riders along different portions of the Industrial Heritage Trail, Walk of Excellence, and Cloverlead Trails.
The season schedule begins with spring weekends from April 9 to May 30 with the following days and hours: Fridays 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 1 to 9 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m. Koko-Go will open for daily hours starting May 31 to Aug. 1 with the hours Monday through Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 7 p.m.
Starting on Aug. 2, Koko-Go will still be open daily, but weekday opening times will be pushed to 4 p.m., with the Saturday and Sunday times remaining the same. Koko-Go will be open on Labor Day from 1 to 8 p.m. Fall weekends will round out the end of the season by being open from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 with the day and hours of Fridays 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 1 to 9 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m.
Those renting bicycles must be 18 years or older and must provide a driver’s license and a debit/credit card for reference. Trail tours will be free to join and will start at the Koko-Go building. Dates/times will be announced after the season opening. Koko-Go is located at 307 S. Main St.