St. Vincent de Paul has more room to store food thanks to a donation from the Knights of Columbus and local volunteers.

The nonprofit was gifted a storage shed that will allow more food to be stored to keep its food pantry stocked. A year ago, the nonprofit moved to its current Armstrong Street location after the building it was in was purchased by Kokomo School Corp., forcing them to find a new home.

While Marcia Eckstein, volunteer director of St. Vincent de Paul, said the new spot is in a great location, it was much smaller than its former downtown spot. So the shed will be a big asset, she said, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people going to the food pantry.

“It is wonderful because, when the Wyman Group put us in this house, we were using every single room, and we knocked out a wall to have one long workroom. But it was only half the width, so we just had no space for food storage,” Eckstein said.

The Knights of Columbus gave the nonprofit $3,500 to purchase the shed and shelves for it. A trio of men, dubbed the Sweat Equity Group and made up of Wayne Baumgarte, Joe Gagon, and Bob Starke, installed the shelves earlier this month, and Eckstein was excited to fill them.

The need for food, she said, has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it wasn’t immediate.

“We had a national convention that’s held every Labor Day weekend, and everybody was down in numbers. But we said once they are allowed to evict and start disconnecting utilities then it’s going to hit, and it did. People are trying to catch up and get their food,” said Eckstein.

While the need for food is up, donations are down. Typically, much of the donations are provided through “Sharing Sundays” at St. Joan and St. Patrick churches. However, Eckstein said many people still aren’t attending church in-person, and donations have decreased. On top of that, the food pantry didn’t receive any food through the United States Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive, as it was canceled this year.

St. Vincent de Paul also runs a thrift store, and money from that goes to pay for utilities and milk, eggs, butter, and bread. However, the need exceeds what’s coming in.

In October, Eckstein said she had to spend $250 to purchase food to keep the pantry stocked.

“That was the most we’ve ever had to buy because it was always supplied by the Sharing Sundays and the backup of the other food we got from the postal service. And we just don’t have that,” she said. “But we just have to keep serving the public, and they need it more than anything. We’ll keep it up.”

Eckstein thanked those who have continued to donate through the pandemic. Many people, she said, send a check monthly to help support the nonprofit’s efforts.

Despite the challenges, Thanksgiving baskets will be offered this year, thanks to a separate fund raiser being put on through St. Patrick and St. Joan schools. Typically, St. Vincent de Paul offers 50 baskets, but this year, due to an expected increase in need, 100 baskets are being prepared. To request a basket, call St. Vincent de Paul at 765-450-3749.

St. Vincent de Paul is located at 1207 N. Armstrong St., and the pantry is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 to 2 p.m.