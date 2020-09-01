Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary

Kiwanis Club of Kokomo celebrated a milestone last month as the club turned 100 years old.

Club members gathered at the Kokomo County Club on Aug. 18 to reflect on the history of the club, look to the future, and celebrate the work the global organization of volunteers does in the community each year. President Darrell Blasius said the projects Kiwanis members take on are wide-ranging, impactful, and focused on youth.

“It’s an honor to be involved in a club that is so active in the community that helps so many. Our range goes from A to Z. It’s not just 'R.' You know what I mean? It’s everything that we do in the community so we can touch so many different types of people,” said Blasius, who’s serving his third non-consecutive term as president.

Kiwanis Club of Kokomo was established on May 13, 1920, by charter members George Davis, Harry Davis, Frank Gerhart, Chester Hill, Charles Hummel, Oscar Lewellyn, George Martzolf, Lloyd McClure, John Ryan, and Ross Smith.

Over the years, the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo has been recognized as a Kiwanis International Distinguished Club 19 times. The last time was in 2016 under the presidency of Blasius. In the last 10 years the club also received the title in 2012 under then-President Harold Vincent, in 2011 under then-President Linda Clark, an in 2010 under then-president Lori Tate.

The club has become known for many ongoing service projects and scholarships. Kiwanis Club of Kokomo established and maintains the Tot Park in Highland Park, the raised garden beds at Kokomo Head Start, and established the shelter at Jackson Morrow Park.

The club also is known for putting on one of the community’s largest Easter egg hunts at Northwest Park each spring and supporting the Moose Cardin Fishing Clinic for Kids.

“Everything is around the kids because our mission statement is, ‘Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.’ So it’s all about the kids,” Blasius said.

Each month, club members also choose a nonprofit or program in Howard County to support as its “Priority One” program, and donations are taken throughout the month for the chosen recipient. Recipients have included Bona Vista, Coordinated Assistance Ministries Inc., Family Service Association, Kokomo Urban Outreach, Kokomo Rescue Mission, and Salvation Army.

This year the Kiwanis Club presented the 37th annual $500 scholarship during the Girls’ Basketball Banquet, and it also awards $500 Merit Scholarships annually to Howard County graduates or relatives of club members for college tuition.

Due to the wide-ranging service projects members take on, Blasius said the members always find something they’re passionate about, which has been a key to the group’s success and longevity.

“Everybody’s got a different excitement in their life or a different thing that hits their heart the most, so therefore by having the wide range of activities or support groups or things that we help in the community, we’re able to pull in more people because that hits their hot button in this way or that way. That’s why they want to be involved,” Blasius said.

Looking forward, Blasius said he continues to focus on recruiting new members, especially younger generations, in order to sustain the group for another 100 years.

More often than not, Blasius said, people are unaware that they can join the club. During the 100th anniversary banquet, the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo earned its newest member, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. The club’s longest-standing member, on the other hand, was Leroy Colter, a 53-year member.

“We want to keep on growing because we always are looking to get new and younger people because it does help to have the younger generation in with their ideas,” Blasius said. “They can give us new ideas about how to keep people involved and keep them going so as us senior citizens drop off there’s the younger generation that’s going to keep it going and keep it active in the community.”

Blasius encouraged anyone who’s interested in joining the club to attend the weekly meetings on Thursdays at the Kokomo County Club. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting at 12 p.m.