Kingdom Come Festival returns bigger than ever

The Kingdom Come Festival recently was touted on a radio station as the country’s largest Christian rock music festival, and the festival’s organizers realized that might actually be right.

This year, the festival is bigger than ever as a second stage has been added, giving festival-goers a choice of acts to watch during the two-day festival and bringing more than 40 bands. And as always, it’s free. According to organizer Angie Leyda, she never imagined the festival would have grown to be what it is today: possibly the largest Christian rock festival in the U.S.

“Never in a million years would I have thought we’d have that label,” she said.

And while she thinks there might be some other festivals that are similar in size, she’s without a doubt sure it’s the largest Christian rock music festival that’s entirely free. Offering the festival for free, she said, is something that will never change.

“We want to make sure that everybody that wants to be there can be there. And from a Christian standpoint, we want to introduce people to the love of God and what God’s love is supposed to look like and the joy and the encouragement and the ministry. We want someone to come who is not into that or into God or considers themselves Christian.

“They will go check it out if it’s free and if they love rock music. We have stories and stories and stories of people who went out there because their buddy was going, and it was a free show. They didn’t have anything else going on, and they get there and have some kind of life-changing experience. Maybe they don’t choose to become a Christian that day, but they leave with seeds planted.”

This year’s festival kicks off on Friday, June 18, at the Howard County Healing Fields at 12 p.m. and runs until around midnight on Sunday, June 20. Bands will be performing on the main stage and on the new stage, the Capstone Stage, simultaneously.

Headlining the festival are The Letter Black and Disciple. The Letter Black formed in 2006 in Pennsylvania and signed with Rockfest Records last spring. Singles include “Hanging on by a Thread” and “Sick Charade” that charted on Billboard’s active rock chart at No. 46 and 45, respectively. The band’s latest studio album, Pain, which was released in 2007, landed at No. 86 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart.

Disciple has come to be a mainstay at the Kingdom Come Festival. The Christian metal and rock band from Tennessee formed in 1992 and has released 12 studio albums. The band has won two Dove Awards for Rock Album of the Year, one in 2008 and another in 2011. The band’s song “Game On” has been used in several TV shows and commercials. It was the theme song for WWE Cyber Sunday in 2006, ESPN’s NFL Live, Fox Sport’s “The Best Damn Sports Show Period,” and as background music for CBS’ “CSI: Miami” and “Criminal Minds” commercials.

Music on the Capstone Stage will halt during the headliners’ performance and pick back up with an encore performance by Grave Robber at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Leyda said Grave Robber’s performance is the perfect late-night show to wrap up the festival.

For complete schedules, visit Kingdom Come Festival on Facebook. The festival takes place at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans’ Healing Fields, located at 8313 County Road E. 400 S., Greentown. Food trucks and refreshments will be available. While camping is primitive, there’s access to electricity, water, and showers.