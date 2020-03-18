Did you know? The Early Head Start program at Bona Vista is home to something called the Kiddo Kloset. It is an incentive for families and parents to become more involved in our Early Head Start Program with their child(ren) while being given an opportunity to earn items from the Kloset.
We put donated items in the Kiddo Kloset that SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly food stamps) will not cover. Parents who attend Early Head Start-sponsored events with their children, who attend meetings we host, who complete in-home visits, take-home activities, or who make and follow through with medical appointments can earn points to redeem for items in the Kiddo Kloset.
We are looking for the following NEW items to put in the Kiddo Kloset: diapers and pull ups (all sizes), diaper wipes, diaper cream, toilet paper (4 packs), paper towel (1 roll pack), toothbrush, toothpaste, liquid body soap, bar soap, deodorant, dish soap, sponges, air freshener, cleaning supplies, laundry soap, dryer sheets, razors, light bulbs, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, makeup, children’s underwear (BIG NEED!), feminine hygiene products, sandwich bags, aluminum foil, plastic wrap, trash bags, first aid items and night lights.
Bona Vista’s Early Head Start is a program where children and parents learn and belong. We support families with children ages birth to three and even expectant mothers through our free prenatal program! Taking a proactive and family-centered approach, Early Head Start offers center-based child care, home-based programming and family development programming free of charge to those who meet the requirements. It is one thing to teach and love on a child, but when you teach and love on their families, too, it makes it that much better!
Used items to keep your eyes open for while Spring cleaning that we could put to good use would be: Bumbo floor seats, wooden puzzles and educational toys (counting, alphabet, etc).
If you are interested in donating, please bring items to 1220 E. Laguna or call 765-457-8273 to arrange pickup.