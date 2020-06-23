KHS valedictorian earns Gates Scholarship

Kokomo High School Class of 2020 Valedictorian Gene Yang recently learned that he earned the highly-selective Gates Scholarship for exceptional high school seniors.

This last-dollar scholarship is awarded to 300 student leaders across the United States each year. Combined with his national QuestBridge scholarship, Yang’s undergraduate expenses at Duke University, along with a study abroad experience, are fully-funded. These scholarships also provide a stipend to cover other living expenses, allowing Yang to focus on his academic pursuits.

The National Merit Commended Scholar intends to double major in computer science and biology as a pre-med student. Yang also plans to become a licensed EMT during his undergraduate studies. Yang’s ultimate goals include pursuing medical school, becoming a neurosurgeon, and helping in the development of medical innovation startups.

Yang marvels at the position he finds himself in today – even discussing it in his commencement address titled “The Fabric of Fate.” Yang’s remarks to the KHS Class of 2020 began with a quote from one of his favorite authors, David Mitchell.

“Our lives are not our own,” the author said. “From womb to tomb, we are bound to others, past and present. And by each crime and every kindness, we birth our future.”

During the address, Yang reminded his classmates that every decision they make and action they take has implications for others, and for the world.

“Thus, in a sense, our lives really aren’t our own,” Yang said during his commencement address. “Standing here today, being able to share these words with you during these unprecedented times, I cannot help but think about what it took for me to be who I am today. It is a string of unlikely, improbable factors and events: the immigration of my parents from China, their determination to climb up from near poverty, befriending a girl in daycare who taught the lonely boy in the corner English, having teachers who kept me dreaming big, and having met the best friend I could ever have.

“What I am today is an embodiment and summation of all the words, dreams, and hopes people have given me,” Yang continued. “Thus, I am who I am because of others.”

Yang’s interest in neuroscience began during his fifth-grade KEY High Ability science class at Sycamore Elementary School. As Yang and his classmates completed a worksheet, “Bill Nye the Science Guy” played in the background. Yang remembered the exact episode: Season 2, Episode 14: The Brain.

“I remember Bill Nye disturbingly pulled from his head what was supposed to be a brain just as the iconic theme song rolled,” Yang wrote in a college application essay. “That is honestly the only scene I remember, but it marked the beginning of my interest in the organ that is the core of who we are.”

Yang noted that the underlying reasons for his interest likely stemmed from his parents’ cultural beliefs.

“I had thought the heart and the eyes were the seats of the soul,” Yang said. “To have these preconceptions overturned, I was drawn to investigate this completely new idea of the organ known as the brain.”

Flash forward to Yang’s eighth-grade biology class at Central Middle International School. In this class, teacher Beverly Noel laid the foundation for Yang’s future.

“I greatly enjoyed the fun days in Mrs. Noel’s biology class where she made everyone laugh with her witty jokes and odd, yet interesting, projects,” Yang said. “Not only did Mrs. Noel motivate me to learn in her class, but she also made the effort to push me outside my comfort zone to achieve things beyond my imagination. Due to Mrs. Noel’s influence, a Purdue University professor noticed my work and recruited me to help with lab research.”

For four years, Yang spent weekends, school breaks, and summer breaks conducting this independent research, which focused on locating a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Yang also served as a teaching assistant for Dr. Clark Gedney at Purdue. In this role, Yang helped lead a high school STEM program focused on biology.

This work at Purdue would not have been possible without Mrs. Noel’s help, he said.

“Even during my high school career Mrs. Noel supported my education,” Yang said. “She frequently drove me to Purdue and back so I could take advantage of the opportunities afforded me. Mrs. Noel was no doubt the catalyst for my future endeavors and successes.”

During high school, Yang regularly volunteered in the emergency room at Community Howard Regional Health. The Indiana Academic All Star amassed more than 150 volunteer hours helping with patient transportation, lab runs, and assisting ER technicians, nurses, and physicians with any other patient needs. Yang specifically chose to volunteer in the emergency room because it was the area where volunteers were most needed.

“In seeing people at their weakest, I gained a true understanding of what it means to be a medical professional," he said.

Yang's IB Diploma Program Language & Literature teacher and Theory of Knowledge teacher Aaron Blessing said he had no doubt that Yang will be "a force for positive change in the world."

“Gene’s acumen in the sciences, as well as his leadership capabilities, will have a great impact on our community, largely because of Gene’s heart for reaching people and meeting them at their point of struggle,” Blessing said. “In my experiences as a teacher and coach during the past 25 years, I have encountered few high school students with the drive, vision, dedication, and determination to use personal strengths and gifts to benefit others.”

This natural inclination may be because, as stated in his commencement address, Yang believes all humans are connected to one another.

“In East Asia – China, Korea, Japan – exists the idea of the Red Thread of Fate, an invisible red cord that connects an individual from the moment they are born to the partner they are destined to find,” Yang stated in his address. “I believe there is a string, be it red or not, that connects every one of us to every other person in the world.”

Yang explained to his fellow graduates that this single invisible thread was continuous and turns, twists, and stretches across time and space to link together every individual in the world.

“Through its infinite number of connections from one individual to the next and back, it weaves into a fabric that is our society,” Yang said. “Every action you take, every move, will pull, twist, and tighten the thread within this cloth, perhaps unraveling some knots, while at the same time making more. You have an infinite amount of potential and the freedom to do what you want with your life. But remember that this thread always will remain connected to you and that you have the power to shape not only yourself, but others too.”

Yang ended his commencement address with the following advice for the KHS Class of 2020: “Thus, I encourage you to think about what kind of marks you want to leave – hopefully good ones. And in life, do your best to leave those marks because the legacy you leave for the future truly matters.”