KHS sophomores showcase MYP Personal Projects

For the last five years, Kokomo students in the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program (MYP) have been learning skills and thought processes to empower them to take responsibility for the future, and they built upon that by exploring what their own futures could hold through capstone projects.

These projects were on display at Kokomo High School late last month and showcased topics that included everything from fishing and upcycling to fashion design and space exploration. Lori Magnuson, the assistant vice principal and MYP coordinator, said the purpose of the projects was to encourage students to learn more about a topic they’re interested in, which could spark a desire for them to pursue it later in life.

“It’s really about the process of what they learn going through the project, what they learn about themselves,” Magnuson said.

One student who learned more about himself through his MYP Personal Project was Nick Ashburn. Ashburn was interested in fashion design, so for his project, he recreated his favorite character skin from the video game Minecraft. The outfit consisted of overalls with an embroidered bee on the chest and a sweater that was striped yellow and brown.

During December, Ashburn began looking for the clothing, as well as the tools he’d need to embroider and dye stripes onto the sweater. The embroidering turned out to be a challenge right away, as Ashburn had never done it before and initially purchased the wrong type of thread.

“There were a lot of complications with this as in I grabbed the wrong type of embroidery thread. I grabbed machine embroidery thread because I didn’t know what I was getting into, and then I couldn’t fit any embroidery hoops over the overalls because of how thick the denim is,” he said.

Ashburn also had to dye brown stripes on the sweater, and he experimented to determine the best way to do that, whether it was rubber bands or duct tape to keep the lines straight.

In the end, Ashburn recreated the outfit well, and he said it gave him a bigger appreciation for the design cycle, which he began learning about in sixth grade.

“The design cycle is just going through creating, finding ideas, finding examples of what you want to do and then designing it yourself, sketching it, making multiple different tries, finding the final product, and if that final product isn’t what you want, going back to the beginning and redoing it until you finally come to your conclusion, which is this,” said Ashburn, gesturing to his outfit that was displayed on a mannequin.

While he got to his conclusion, he also discovered a love for embroidery, something he said he never would have tried if it hadn’t been for this project. With a love for fashion design, he intends to do more of it.

Another student, trumpet player Cameron Harris, used his project to figure out how to increase his range on the trumpet. He hopes to become a professional trumpet player later in life, and he said the project helped him improve his skills significantly.

He was able to gain seven half-steps in one month.

“That was a lot of progress to make in that time. The only time I made more progress was when I first started, so it really helped,” Harris said.

Sophomore Grant Hoagland used his project to explore different fishing tactics. The skills he learned, he said, helped him to become a better fisherman. For instance, he now knows that colors like black and blue work better to attract fish in murky water and that jigs should be used to fish around structures and rocks.

Another student, Kylan Gamble, was in the Kokomo Area Career Center’s construction program, and he recently began learning basic electrical skills. For his project, he built on those skills by demonstrating how wiring from a sub-panel powers a light through a light switch. He learned a lot about wiring, he said, and enjoyed figuring out how to make it work. He intends to join the Kokomo Area Career Center’s electrician program next year.

Student Declan Schelbert has a passion for cars, namely Corvettes, that was passed onto him from his dad who became interested from his dad. For his project, Schelbert explored the generations of Corvettes, from the C1 through the most recent, the C8.

In the latest generation, the car’s engine was moved from the front to the middle of the car to help with the balance of the vehicle when turning at higher speeds. This change, said Schelbert, coupled with body style alterations over the years, launched the Corvette into a category all its own.

“I thought that was a really good change with the engineering,” he said. “In my opinion, it went from a muscle car to a supercar due to the aerodynamics of the car. It competes with the bigger cars such as a Lamborghini these days, and it’s crazy to think that it just came from one of these first-generation cars. Now it’s really high standards, and it’s neat seeing how they’re engineered.”

Typically, students showcase their projects to the community, but this year, due to COVID-19, the projects were on display for Kokomo High School students only.

Magnuson said she was proud of the students’ projects.

“It’s not what they end up with. I’ve had kids do really good projects that they didn’t actually get the end result they wanted, but they learned about themselves during the process,” she said. “I tell the kids it’s something they can write about in college essays, something they can talk to people about because they work through the whole process themselves."