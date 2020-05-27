KHS graduate served in Iraq War, Operation Enduring Freedom

Roderick Love grew up in a military family, but it wasn’t until tragedy struck across the nation that he made the final decision to join the service after high school.

Love was in class at Kokomo High School when the terrorist attacks happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. He remembered the fear and uncertainty everyone was facing. Students weren’t allowed to leave school. Teachers scrambled to try to figure out what had happened. Afterward, his father, who was in the National Guard, got activated. Love felt called to do something.

“My dad hadn’t done anything in years. He was getting older and stuff, so I was like, ‘I got to do that. I got to do that for my dad. I got to do that for my country. I got to do that for me,’” Love said. “Seeing [the attacks] happen, it was like, I got to do something. I feel like it was a call of duty thing.”

When Love graduated from KHS in 2005, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps with one of his best friends. They were sent to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, and Love said it was an eye-opener. He had an idea of what boot camp would be like, but it was much more intense than he ever expected.

While he was glad to have his friend from back home with him, they quickly learned not to let the drill instructors know about their friendship.

“We were kind of like, ‘Yo, dude, we don’t need to let them know we know each other.’ We just saw it. There were these other guys (who were friends) who got caught up, and it was hell for them. They found out they were friends, and we saw they kind of tested their friendship. We didn’t want to do that, so they didn’t find out we were friends until we almost graduated,” said Love. “By that point, we already knew about all of the mind games that they play on us.”

Following boot camp, Love and his friend returned to KHS for about a month to complete recruiting assistance. Love said it was a nice break before he received orders for the next part of training in infantry school at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

His job was assigned to him. He would be a mortarman. For the next nine weeks, he learned how to operate 60 mm and 81 mm mortars. As a mortarman, he worked with a group of men in his unit on a single weapon.

“It’s not like how you see it in the movies. One guy doesn’t just operate it. You’ve got ammo men. You’ve got a fire team … You got a gunner and an assistant gunner, and those guys are actually sighting it in,” he said. “You have foreign observers and fire direction control, and these guys are like math heads. They spot stuff on a map, do some type of math, spend down the data, and send the numbers to the gunline, which was me. We’re able to put the numbers in, and that’s how the mortar hits where it needs to hit.”

Weapons that rely on indirect fire, like mortars, have a larger kill radius due to the explosive rounds that work to assist in the expansion.

Love was able to go through infantry school also with his friend, but they were separated when they were assigned to their units.

Deployment

When Love was told he would be leaving for Iraq in 2006, he wasn’t surprised. All through boot camp, he said there were whisperings that he would be deployed.

“When I first got to my unit, you already get whispers, ‘You guys are on the next rotation,’” he said. “Most of the guys knew they were going to Iraq. There was no getting around that.”

What did surprise him was the timing. When he was graduating training, he was told he’d be deployed by Christmas, which was less than five months away.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, really?’ I was like, ‘Man, that only gets me like five months before I go over.’ I had to get all that training down and everything. They work with you. You’re going to get it down, but it’s like crazy. Some guys deployed quicker than that. Some guys were leaving in like two months,” he said.

Shortly after Thanksgiving in 2006, Love boarded the USS Tarawa, a Vietnam-era vessel, with the U.S. Navy that would take him to Singapore before he’d head to Bahrain, Iran. It wasn’t a short – or comfortable – trip for the 6’6” Marine. It was a 45-day boat trip that considered of several breakdowns. Shortly after his time on the vessel, it was decommissioned.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

From Bahrain, Love was sent to Kuwait for 30 days before going into Iraq to begin mission prepping to take over the rotation.

“When you get over there, the battalion is already there of Marines that’s going to give you pretty much a rundown of what they’ve been doing for the last nine to 12 months, like, ‘Hey, these are hot spots. These are danger areas.’ That’s how we switch over. Those guys are about to go home, and they give you a little tour of what’s been going on,” he said.

As a 19-year-old, Love said the tour was intense. He found comfort in being surrounded by the men in his unit who he had become close with.

They were tasked with containing the city of Ramadi.

In February 2007, the operation had successfully divided the city by setting up a concrete wall. The success led to the forming of the Ramadi Police Force, which worked alongside the U.S. military and Iraqi Army.

A second deployment

Love returned stateside following his time in Iraq for about a year-and-a-half until he received word he was being deployed again in 2008, this time to Afghanistan.

Love said these orders felt different, as even his seniors had never been there. There were only a couple of higher-ups, he said, who had been to Afghanistan, and they had transferred to his unit.

“My unit, we really didn’t have a lot of experience in that area. People may think, ‘Oh, it’s all the Middle East.’ It’s not. Iraq and Afghanistan are two different beasts,” he said.

The Marine was sent to Sangin, Afghanistan. In 2010, the city was described by The Guardian newspaper as “the deadliest area in Afghanistan.”

While Love was trained as a mortarman, he and his unit were told they couldn’t use mortars anymore in urban terrain in the Middle East because there was too much collateral damage when using them in tight quarters.

“There’s a lot of unknown that can happen if you drop a round like that in a very heavily populated urban area, so we stopped using them. We didn’t use them. If we did, it was only like to illuminate the dark sky,” he said.

Essentially, Love was turned into a machine gunner instead.

In 2009, Love’s tour of duty ended. He was asked to reenlist, but he made the decision to return home. Looking back, Love said he was proud to have served his country. He also thinks about the natives back in the Middle East often.

“Some think the war was all about oil, but there’s more to it. We were helping those people. A lot of those people were terrified. People don’t understand. They live in America; you ain’t never had a group of individuals that want to uprise over your government and take over your neighborhood or your city. You get kidnapped, and women get assaulted.

“ … The people that lived there and weren’t the bad guys, they loved us. They would be happy because they were like, ‘We don’t have to be traumatized no more. We don’t have to sacrifice our sons to go join the militia without the whole family getting killed.’ The coolest thing for me being over there is the children. The kids were so cool. They loved us.”

Love said the Marines got close to many of the natives because the helped them, as they knew the terrain better than anyone. Some of the Marines lived with some of the families for months, and Love lived with one family for a couple of days.

“We really got close to those guys, too, and it’s something leaving. That guy has to stay there and still live that life. That’s another thing that I think about and a few of my other peers thought about, like ‘Man, he’s got to keep living this. We get to go back home,’” Love said.