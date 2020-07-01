KHS ’05 graduate completes tour of duty in Iraq

Kokomo High School 2005 graduate Chris Janssen grew up in a military family, and he always knew he’d join the Marine Corps after high school.

Janssen enjoyed living in Japan and California as a child and admired his father, who was in the Marine Corps. So in 2005, his own time with the service began.

“I just knew I was going to go, and it was basically for God and country,” Janssen said.

Janssen completed boot camp in San Diego along with Marine Combat Training (MCT) before heading to Fort Leonard Wood for motor transport school. He was stationed in Camp Lejeune in North Carolina with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

His time stateside came to a halt in 2007 when he received a temporary assigned duty to the second maintenance battalion and orders to go to Iraq. When he received those orders, he said he was happy to go.

“You might think I’m crazy, but I was just happy to be in it, happy to be there,” Janssen said.

In Iraq, Janssen worked with the second medical battalion as security for a hospital. His job was to disarm anyone who came to the hospital, whether it was via helicopter, Humvee, or any other means.

“We checked them over, took their weapon and things like that from them. That way the doctors could do their job,” he said.

While there, Janssen saw a lot that caused him to later experience post-traumatic stress disorder, but he was able to see a lot of good, as well, he said.

At the hospital he worked at, it opened its doors once a week to anybody who needed medical attention at no cost to them, including flu shots, x-rays, dental, surgeries, and the like.

“From being in there, I got to see what we did for the civilians on the medical side,” he said. “Whatever they needed, we hooked them up with it."

After seven months, Janssen returned to his parent command in the U.S. and spent a couple of years there before he received new orders to return to Iraq.

While he said he wanted to complete that tour of duty as well, his doctors denied it due to PTSD.

“It was just one of those unfortunate things. I wanted to go, but the doctors wouldn’t allow me. So my hands were tied,” he said.

In 2008, Janssen reenlisted and trained in a new occupation. This time, he went to 1833 Assault Amphibious School in San Diego where he was trained in assault amphibian vehicle (AVV) operation and maintenance.

Over the years, a service-connected back injury became severe, and Janssen’s time in service with the Marine Corps ended in 2012. While he said he had hoped to spend 20 years with the Marines, he was grateful for the nearly eight years he was able to give.

He said the lessons he was taught were invaluable.

“I learned how to be a part of a team, and sometimes being part of a team means you have to lead. So I was taught how to lead, but I was also taught how to follow if I need to,” Janssen said. “Some people think they’re either a leader or a follower, but it’s both ways.”